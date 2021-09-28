



Coogan’s Bluff Studio: Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Still going strong at ninety-one years old, Clint Eastwood’s 39th directorial effort, Cry Macho was released this past weekend. The directorial style Eastwood has become known for over the last half century mirrors the attributes of some of his most famous performances - his shoot-from-the-hip, single-take shooting pace; the terse simplicity of his narratives and compositions. Eastwood’s mentor in this regard was Don Siegel, who directed him in five films between 1968 and 1979, including Dirty Harry and Escape from Alcatraz. The first of those collaborations was Coogan’s Bluff, a western-inflected forerunner to Dirty Harry that makes a bit more sense if you approach it as a comedy rather than a thriller.

Eastwood plays Walt Coogan, an Arizona deputy sheriff who travels to New York City to track down an escaped fugitive. Coogan is a typical Eastwood archetype; a no-nonsense, cowboy-hatted hard-ass who plays by his own rules. Although the movie begins and ends with elaborate chase scenes, it mostly plays as a fish-out-of-water story, juxtaposing Coogan’s all-American individualism against the excesses and red-tape of flower-power New York. He romances a police psychologist who espouses the radical idea of treating criminals with respect and understanding. He dodges the stifling bureaucracy of the NYPD, personified by Lee J. Cobb as a police captain who insists things be done by the book. He infiltrates and breaks up hippie parties with bemused disdain. It’s all played mostly for fun.

One interesting wrinkle this film represents in Eastwood’s long, long career, is its indulgence in his sleazy sexuality, an element of his persona that would fall by the wayside as he accrued age and respectability. Unlike many of Eastwood’s later heroes, Coogan is an unabashed womanizer, having no few than three sex scenes over the course of the ninety minute film, roughly the same average of a standard James Bond film. It’s a characterization of Eastwood that both he and Siegel would revisit and deconstruct in subsequent films, specifically Play Misty for Me and The Beguiled. Here, it’s mostly presented as superficial titilation, trendy free love as genre exploitation. Like the rest of the film, it’s fun but hard to take seriously.

