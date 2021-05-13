



Johnny Van Owen is a rap drifter, bouncing from city to city, club to club, dropping rhymes and sick dance moves in any empty warehouse where cool kids get down. As his posse zips across the countryside on their fluorescent, color-coordinated Suzukis, he spots a fair maiden on horseback. Craving the validation of her attention, he jumps his sweet bike over her riding path—because nothing drives a girl wild like getting thrown from her horse.

When his pal’s bike breaks down a few miles later, Johnny and his droogs are stranded in the comely equestrian’s quiet hometown. The crew shack up with a pair of married mechanics, who live in a house that looks like the sort of children’s television show set you get when your production designer takes acid. Not one to be brought down, Johnny uses this opportunity to woo the pretty valedictorian whose back he almost broke—by humiliating her square boyfriend, pickpocketing her datebook, breaking into her house, and dry-humping her on the floor of the local teen hangout.

To paraphrase the movie’s tagline: when a girl has a heart of stone, how else are you going to melt her heart? “Just add ice.”

No, it doesn’t make any sense if you think about it for more than five seconds. Just roll with it.

Cool as Ice makes frequent appearances on Worst Movies lists, and really, it’s not hard to see why. Pop star Vanilla Ice’s acting talents don’t extend anywhere beyond a single eyebrow, which arches when he needs to convey a feeling of unwarranted over-confidence, and simply relaxes when he wants to express any other point on the emotional spectrum. The music wasn’t exactly cutting-edge when it topped the charts, and hasn’t aged particularly well since. On top of it all, our hero comes off as a mild asshole in his best moments, and a borderline sociopath in his worst.

There’s no need to defend Cool as Ice, but it is helpful to try and understand it.

There was a time which lasted almost a year, from late 1990 through mid-1991, when a Vanilla Ice movie might have seemed like a good idea to a room full of Hollywood executives. Released in September of ’90, Vanilla Ice’s major label debut became the fastest-selling hip-hop album of all time; the lead single, “Ice Ice Baby,” was in constant rotation on MTV and pop radio stations. (This coincided with my peak roller skating years: when “Ice Ice Baby” came on the P.A. system, you knew it was time to hit the rink.) As a young man, Vanilla Ice was suddenly slammed with a level of fame that only the biggest pop artists ever enjoy—and before he could come to grips with it, it crashed down around him.

While at the peak of his chart success, Vanilla Ice was the target of numerous takedowns in regards to his authenticity as a rapper; at the same time, his blinding whiteness in the hip-hop arena made him the punchline to countless jokes. All of this, combined with a tidal shift in popular musical tastes, meant that Vanilla Ice went from cool to some people to very, very uncool to everyone in a very short amount of time. As pointed out on the commentary on this Blu-ray release, Cool as Ice hit theaters just weeks after Nirvana’s Nevermind hit shelves and changed the direction of ‘90s music for good. By the time Ice’s movie was released, most of the kids who would have lined up to see it had already exchanged their Day-Glo tees for ratty flannels.

Not that better timing would have saved the film, exactly. It’s still full of bizarre choices on so many different levels, the most painfully awkward of which may be a scene in which our heroine, Kathy (Kristin Minter), is rudely awoken by a bed intruder. The camera lingers in a close-up as she sleeps peacefully, bathed early morning light. A mysterious hand reaches into frame, dripping liquid into her mouth before its fingers part her lips and a wet, half-melted ice cube is pushed inside. At first, most viewers will assume it’s the kidnappers after her father’s money—yes, there’s a crazy subplot involving extortion, witness protection, and crooked cops that convenientlu gives our rappin’ star a last-act redemptive arc—but, no, the film cuts away to reveal that Vanilla Ice had been secretly lounging in her bed this whole time. Did he visit her freezer first after breaking in, or did he bring the ice with him in a cooler? And why is she so comfortable with being woken up by a near-stranger like this? It’s a scene that, even on paper, must have read as weird and creepy. The way that it’s so extremely sexualized—there’s no hiding the subtext of Minter wiping away the excess liquid from her lips and chin—makes it hard to believe this moment somehow made it into a PG-rated film aimed at young teens.

As “bad” as Cool as Ice is, it’s strangely enjoyable. Few films that it shares “worst movies” list have production design remotely this interesting, from the married mechanics’ psychedelic clubhouse to the movie’s timeless, suburban setting which feels eerily similar to the one we saw in Blue Velvet (1986). It’s also beautifully shot, as the Blu-ray transfer allows us to truly appreciate on home video for the first time. The movie was lensed by Janusz Kaminski, of all people, who went on to shoot most of Spielberg’s work for the last three decades—and win Oscars for Schindler’s List (1993) and Saving Private Ryan (1998).

The real star of Kino Lorber’s new release is the audio commentary by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Joshua Nelson, which is one of the best we’ve encountered in 2021 thus far. These two need to be commended for not taking the easy path and just making fun of Ice’s humongous jackets and awkward delivery for 90 minutes straight; instead, they make their discussion a “snark-free zone.” They’re also smart enough to avoid trying to tidy up the movie’s (and Vanilla Ice’s) complicated racial politics on their own, but simply open them up for discussion, complementing their commentary with readings on the subject from other critics and scholars. They spend a great deal of time on Vanilla Ice’s history, both pre- and post-Vanilla Ice, which is far more interesting than many—this reviewer included—give him credit for.

