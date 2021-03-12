



Katy Kirby Cool Dry Place Keeled Scales

Web Exclusive

Nashville by way of Central Texas songwriter Katy Kirby forces you to contemplate things you might not have otherwise noticed. Whether it be smoky boyfriends; the knowledge that lingerie sold at Target is not just underwear; or the “difference between weeds, and herbs, and flowers,” Kirby marries up left field thoughts with particularly catchy hook-filled melodies. The nine perfectly penned songs of Cool Dry Place flash by in under half an hour, making the album custom made for engaging the button with the tail chasing arrows on your smart device.

The song titles comport with their contents and add to the anticipation of what comes next. “Juniper” feels a fragrant breeze, “Peppermint” a cool rush, and of course “Fireman” brings the smoke. Not to lend it too much weight given the overall strength of the album, but the lilting, loveliness of the title track is hard to overlook. Taken from a Tylenol bottle advisory (my own friends would fall in the “Refrigerate After Opening” category), “Cool Dry Place,” with its doubled down “keep me, keep me” chorus, is such an openly simple sentiment that it is surprising it has not written itself before.

Cool Dry Place invites you to come for the quirk, but stay for the quality of what is on display. Kirby spent an inordinate amount of time reworking these songs before their official release. Like Leonard Cohen, who gets a sideways reference here, and Cézanne, Kirby has taken her time to sketch, rearrange, and ultimately craft a work of art just the way she wanted you to see it. Handle with care and tell all your friends. (www.katykirbyon.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8/10