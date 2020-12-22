



Crash Studio: The Criterion Collection

Sex and car crashes is such a reductive and meaningless way to characterize David Cronenberg’s Crash, but it’s understandable why such a description would ultimately be how such a movie is sold to the public. It’s the promise of something taboo and dangerous, and while the movie most certainly is those things it doesn’t go about it in the way that you may expect.

Crash is cold and sterile. It’s erotic without being sensual. The sex is almost always presented as mechanical and joyless. Thrilling, yes, but automatic and machine-like even when certain boundaries of inhibition are eroded. James Ballard (James Spader) and his wife Catherine (Deborah Kara Unger) have affairs and relay the details to one another during their own sexual encounters. It’s not that they’re necessarily dissatisfied with one another, it’s that sex has simply lost its luster. James breaks his leg in a car crash that sends another man fatally through his windshield. That man’s wife, Dr. Helen Remington (Holly Hunter) is left watching from the other car. This event awakens something in James and puts him on a path to further depravity or a boundary-less sexual awakening, depending on your point of view.

As a strict narrative, Crash is hard to pin down and will ultimately frustrate as much as it repels, especially when comparing it to previous Cronenberg movies like The Fly, Videodrome, The Brood, and more. Those movies are all fairly conventional with how they navigate plot beats even if the subject matter within the plot structure is itself wildly unconventional and discomfiting. With Crash, Cronenberg dissects another piece of controversial literature after previously directing an “adaptation” of William S. Burroughs’ Naked Lunch. That movie reinvents the novel to almost serve as a hallucinogenic biopic. Here, he’s adapting J.G. Ballard’s Crash and putting his own spin on it. While neither Crash nor Naked Lunch fall under the umbrella of “horror movie,” Cronenberg brings his trademark “body horror” elements to different genres – in Crash’s case, literary erotic satire. After James’ accident we get a close-up look at all the scars and the pieces of metal holding his leg together. It’s a very tactile and visceral approach. Later, during a sex scene with Gabrielle (Rosanna Arquette), it’s implied that James inserts his penis into the open scar in her leg. We don’t see the penetration, of course, but we get the idea based on how Cronenberg stages the scene and visually sets up the act. It would possibly feel more depraved if it wasn’t handled with such a matter-of-fact delivery.

The dialog as we hear it could have easily been delivered in such a way to heighten the comic absurdity of the film. Instead, everyone purposely plays it flat and disaffected, other than the superb Elias Koteas as Vaughn whose jaw seems on the verge of snapping off his skull at any moment as he leers over everything he sees, fully embracing his insatiability. James is overwhelmed by the world and what appears to be more congested traffic in the wake of his accident – a phenomenon Dr. Remington also remarks upon – but he’s also bored. The car crash awakens something: a lust for danger, a lust for thrills, a lust for life. But it also doesn’t change his general disinterest in the world. No one plays that flat deadpan quite like Spader, who comes off as naturally closed off while somehow also exhibiting a sense of overt sexuality. It’s quite a balance.

This can all be read as a commentary on always-expanding technology and its encroachment on humanity turning everyone into robots. Or, if not robots, it’s an exploration into the idea that the human body has reached its current limits and is in need of manufactured enhancements to become more human than human. Gabrielle’s body brace may come with its limitations, but she is depicted as being empowered and in control. By stripping away most of the performers’ affectations, Crash is able to breathe and explore its myriad ideas surrounding the barriers involved with bodies, sexuality, identity, and even societal structure.

One of the features on the Blu Ray is the press conference following the film’s screening at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was famously despised by Francis Ford Coppola. Cronenberg speaks about the sex scenes by explaining that he wanted them to be an integral part of the film. He said that with most movies, a sex scene generally grinds a movie to a halt in a sort of montage sequence. In Crash, this isn’t the case. It’s much more fluid.

If judged primarily for its “story” or “plot,” Crash may come off as unsatisfying or unfinished. But that is missing the point. Its elusive nature is part of what lends to its intrigue.

The disc itself is something of a disappointment despite Phil Hale’s provocative cover art. It features a commentary track recorded in 1997 featuring Cronenberg, a Q&A from 1996, press interviews from 1996, and the aforementioned press conference from Cannes. Other than the 4K restoration and Jessica Kiang’s accompanying essay, there’s very little that’s “new” here despite it being a fairly young film in the context of the collection. Even the recent Ghost Dog release featured new interviews conducted this year. With Arrow also releasing an edition of Crash, this feels like it was rushed to get out first. That said, the transfer is top notch and a worthy addition to your shelf, but the extras may leave you wanting.

