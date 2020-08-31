



Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine Studio: Greenwich Entertainment

Directed by Scott Crawford

“America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine” was declared on the covers of Creem Magazine, and avid readers would have readily confirmed that boast. Rock stars, record reviews and music coverage were all presented in a manner that kept those readers in the center of what was happening, though with a sense of humor that ensured no subject was ever taken too seriously. And for that, Creem was a beloved monthly must-read.

After debuting in 1969 from humble beginnings (even dangerous, considering the office’s location) in Detroit, Creem’s heyday ran throughout the ’70s, though it continued into the ’80s. In the documentary Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine, MC5 guitarist/singer Wayne Kramer refers to Creem as being readers’ social media. Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers remembers being drawn in by how much fun the staff seemed to be having, seeing it a party he wanted to join. And for Peter Wolf: “Creem was street. It seemed like the people’s magazine.”

Readers will find America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine providing a long-sought look into the publication’s history and a way to finally meet the staff that put it together, though any music fans will find it to be an entertaining and informative dive into an dimension of rock history where the focus turns away from the stars. The tale of Creem’s staff family, told here by surviving members, is both riotous and tragic. And with readers being their extended family, Chad Smith still sounds starstruck when recounting how, upon finding that Creem’s office had relocated near his home, he bicycled there to find Alice Cooper exiting the building.

Author rating: 7.5/10