Thursday, February 3rd, 2022  
Billy Talent

Crisis of Faith

Spinefarm

Feb 03, 2022 Web Exclusive By Hayden Godfrey Bookmark and Share


Since being stridently introduced to the world in 1994, Billy Talent have represented Toronto’s suburbs masterfully, embodying a certain type of angsty, dynamic youthfulness that has remained largely enduring despite the changing musical tides. Their sixth studio album, the nuclear and explosive Crisis of Faith, is an admirable continuation of that tradition. From sharp, punchy riffage (“Reckless Paradise,” “One Less Problem”) to more reserved, almost funky arrangements (“Hanging Out with All the Wrong People”) to surprisingly complex, proggy rhythms (“Forgiveness I + II”), the band’s soaring harmonies, catchy choruses, and vitriolically rebellious lyricism remain as strong as ever, but are now complemented by some mildly divergent instrumentation.

Those unfamiliar with Billy Talent’s solid brand of high-octane alternative rock can easily start with Crisis of Faith, while longtime fans of the band will be delighted at the experimentation that pushes the band beyond their comfort zone while still remaining fresh and polished. (www.billytalent.com)

Author rating: 7/10

