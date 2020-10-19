 Cursed Objects: Strange but True Stories of the World’s Most Infamous Items | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, October 19th, 2020  
J.W. Ocker

Cursed Objects: Strange but True Stories of the World’s Most Infamous Items

Published by Quirk

Oct 19, 2020 By Frank Valish


In Cursed Objects, J. W. Ocker examines just that, objects that for whatever reason seem cursed. These objects have left a trail of death and destruction in their wake, and Ocker is here to once and for all unearth the deadly secrets these items seem to be hiding. 

From weird dolls and jewelry to chairs, paintings, and graveyard tombstones, these cursed items seem to run the gamut. Even a song and a phone number are discussed as somehow cursed. 

Ocker's short chapters shed a humorous light on each of these strange and likely apocryphal tales. It's a light read, seemingly meant to entertain more than necessarily inform. Many of the stories seem to follow a familiar path, with people through whose hands said item passed suffering some manner of injury or death. Still, everyone dies of something sometime, so the cursed nature of these items often seems more fiction than truth. 

But Cursed Objects is not meant to be scholarly. It's mean to entertain, and that it does. Plus, far be it from me to claim any untruth, lest my own soul be in peril.

(www.quirkbooks.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10

