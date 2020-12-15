



D.C. Cab Studio: Kino Lorber Studio Classics

It’s hard to believe that in a movie that’s marketing artwork features Mr. T towering over the Capitol building, Mr. T would somehow only have marginally more screen time than Bill Maher. But, that’s where we’re at with 1983’s D.C. Cab, an early directorial effort from Joel Schumacher.

After the death of his father, Albert Hockenberry (Adam Baldwin) hitchhikes to the District of Columbia in hopes of being hired as a cab driver by his dad’s Vietnam war buddy, Harold (Max Gail). It’s apparent immediately that Harold’s company is the worst taxi provider in the city, his fleet driven by a loony bin’s worth of weirdos and misfits. (The ensemble cast is just as bizarre as the characters they play, which, aside from Mr. T, features Gary Busey as an Elvis-obsessed, conspiracy-spouting, racist creep, comedians Marsha Warfield, Charlie Barnett, Bill Maher, and Paul Rodriguez, and twin bodybuilders the Barbarian Brothers.) As Albert learns what it takes to be a cab driver, we get a subplot about a priceless violin left in the trunk of a cab and another in which an ambassador’s children are kidnapped for a ransom.

The crazy cast might bring in new viewers hoping for a forgotten cult comedy, but D.C. Cab is painfully unfunny. Our protagonist is the only semi-sane character, save for his unexplainable obsession with becoming a cab driver, and is too bland to care about. The rapid cutting between scenes involving the different drivers and their brainless jokes feels less like a movie, and more like a terrible sketch show with a nonexistent attention span. This was released at the height of T-mania – hence, Mr. T's exaggerated prominence in the marketing – and he plays his typical wholesome, do-right-by-the-kids persona, which feels out-of-place in a movie so full of crudeness and racism played for laughs.

D.C. Cab wasn’t good on release, and it hasn’t gotten any better over time. A nice, HD image on this Blu-ray should appease any fans out there, though, and the commentary by Daniel Kremer and Scout Tafoya provides some good context for it all.

(www.kinolorber.com/product/dc-cab-blu-ray)