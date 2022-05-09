 Timothy B. Schmit: Day by Day (Self-Released) - review | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, May 9th, 2022  
Timothy B. Schmit

Day by Day

Self-Released

May 09, 2022


On Day by Day, Eagles bassman Timothy B. Schmit flexes his musical muscles in a moderately mature fashion, but ultimately falls short of creating a unique and memorable listening experience. Though the star-studded “Simple Man,” the sunny “Something You Should Know,” and the reggae-inspired “I Come Alive” are solid and well-constructed, there are a few duller moments that limit their impact.

For all its aesthetic polish, Day by Day finds itself largely mired in unnecessary length and self-indulgence; several anchoring tracks (“Question of the Heart,” “Grinding Stone,” “Taste Like Candy,” “Where We Belong”), while catchy and decently enjoyable, are over six minutes long, and without justification. At times, it seems as though Schmit artificially extends the length of a given track in order to add a negligible amount of legitimate substance.

It may not be an overwhelmingly unpleasant effort, but Day by Day is anything but seismic, falling short of being a truly consistent anthology given its frequent (and prolonged) periods of cut-and-dried unexceptionalism. (www.timothybschmit.com)

Author rating: 5/10

Average reader rating: 4/10



There are no comments for this entry yet.

