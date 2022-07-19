



Beija Flo, Bleach Lab, Dry Cleaning, Nadine Shah, deathcrash, KEG, Lime Garden, Yard Act, Self Esteem, The Bug Club Deer Shed Festival 2022: A Preview,

Under the Radar heads to North Yorkshire later this month for the twelfth edition of Deer Shed Festival. Situated in the picturesque Baldersby Park in Topcliffe on the outskirts of Thirsk, Deer Shed prides itself on being one of the most family friendly music and arts festivals on the calendar. This year’s theme will be “Pocket Planet”, which is billed as a celebration of different things from different places. As well as boasting a stellar line-up of music and comedy over the course of its three days (Friday 29th to Sunday 31st July), Deer Shed also plays host to a wealth of activities aimed at families and children ranging from sports and arts events to theatre, spoken word, literature, science and even workshops specifically aimed at the Under 5s.

Focusing on the music, it’s probably fair to say we’re spoilt for choice throughout the entire weekend, with a number of clashes already highlighted as the schedule begins to take shape. Nevertheless without further ado, here are 10 acts Under the Radar are particularly excited about seeing at Deer Shed.

Beija Flo

(Friday 29th, 1555-1640, Acorn Stage)

Hailing from Liverpool, Beija Flo is a singer, songwriter and musician that also incorporates performance art into her live show. Fusing genres as far and wide as classical, hip hop and punk into her repertoire, we’d be loathe to even attempt pigeonholing Beija Flo into any particular one compartment other than to say she’s one of the most captivating performers we’ve seen this year.

Bleach Lab

(Friday 29th, 1830-1920, Lodge Stage)

London based quartet Bleach Lab have drawn comparisons with artists such as Cocteau Twins, Slowdive, Phoebe Bridgers and Mazzy Star. Which is no mean feat yet also not wide of the mark. Last year’s Nothing Feels Real and A Calm Sense Of Surrounding were arguably among the finest EPs 2021 had to offer, and with the promise of more new music in the pipeline shortly, 2022 looks set to be just as rewarding.

deathcrash

(Saturday 30th, 1435-1520, In The Dock Stage)

Also hailing from London, deathcrash have released one of 2022’s finest debuts in the shape of Return which came out at the beginning of this year on Untitled Records. Part of the same South East London scene that also produced Black Midi, Jockstrap and Black Country, New Road among others, deathcrash make music that’s part post-rock, part slowcore with the emphasis firmly on going wherever the mood takes them.

Dry Cleaning

(Sunday 31st, 1935-2035, Main Stage)

If 2021 was a pivotal year for Dry Cleaning thanks to the widespread acclaim bestowed on the band’s debut long player New Long Leg, 2022 promises to be even bigger. Having recently announced the follow-up Stumpwork will be out in October and preceded its release with a brand new single “Don’t Press Me” (below), the sky is surely the limit for Florence Shaw and co.

KEG

(Saturday 30th, 2200-2300, Lodge Stage)

Bridlington’s KEG have a melting pot of ideas and influences which fully shines through on their genre transgressing musical output. Fusing elements of punk, funk and everything else in between, the septet have drawn comparisons with fellow sonic adventurers Squid alongside the likes of Talking Heads, Bodega and Radio 4. If you’re in the mood to dance, their set on Saturday night is definitely the place to be.

Lime Garden

(Friday 29th, 1500-1545, In The Dock Stage)

Brighton four-piece Lime Garden make excitable, futuristic pop that takes inspiration from the likes of David Bowie and St. Vincent among a host of others. No two songs sound the same which is always a winner while their repertoire consists of songs to make you singalong, dance and dream to which should be perfect in the tranquil settings of Deer Shed.

Nadine Shah

(Friday 29th, 2140-2255, Main Stage)

Arguably one of the most exciting artists to emerge from the UK over the past decade or so. Nadine Shah can also boast one of the most prolific back catalogues of any artist over the same period. 2017’s third album Holiday Destination proved to be a landmark record by attaining a Mercury Prize nomination while the follow-up Kitchen Sink firmly established Shah as a singer/songwriter of great distinction upon its release in 2020.

Self Esteem

(Saturday 30th, 1915-2015, Main Stage)

The meteoric rise of Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem continues unabated, and deservedly so. Last year’s Prioritise Pleasure picked up plaudits from all angles of the media and music industry, while Self Esteem’s live show goes from strength to strength, culminating in her Meadowhall themed set on Glastonbury’s Park Stage last month that will be talked about for many years to come.

The Bug Club

(Sunday 31st, 1635-1725, In The Dock Stage)

Hailing from Caldicot in South Wales, The Bug Club are one of the UK’s biggest word-of-mouth success stories in recent years. Largely due to their incendiary live shows, which just ooze energy, enthusiasm, songs to die for and a feel good factor that resonates throughout the entire room. Their never ending tour schedule has seen them amass a growing legion of devotees which should ensure their Sunday teatime slot is one of the busiest of the entire weekend.

Yard Act

(Friday 29th, 1730-1820, Main Stage)

The emergence of Yard Act from relative unknowns this time last year to one of the hottest bands on the planet right now is living proof that perseverance goes a long way. Having all cut their teeth in various other bands over the years, the four members that make up Yard Act hit on a winning formula from the outset, culminating in January’s inaugural long player The Overload, a record that’s sure to feature highly in many end of year “Best Of’s” come December.

