

Def Leppard Def Leppard

Def Leppard, Extreme Def Leppard @ The O2, London, UK, July 2, 2026,

Photography by Adrian Peel Web Exclusive



One of my favourite bands, it had been nearly 30 years since I’d seen rock legends Def Leppard live (it was October 1999, on their Euphoria tour, to be precise), so I jumped at the chance to see them again on this their current UK jaunt, which comes to an end in Manchester on 6th July.

No new album to promote this time, but the hardworking quintet have put out two excellent singles since their most recent album, 2022’s Diamond Star Halos - the catchy “Just Like ‘73” and the gloriously upbeat “Rejoice”, and it was the latter that spectacularly kicked off tonight’s set.

But before then, it was the mighty Extreme who got this evening of classic rock under way, with a storming double whammy of “Decadence Dance”, off their much-loved second album, Pornograffitti (1990), and the even better “#Rebel”, from their most recent long-playing effort, 2023’s Six.

Charismatic guitarist Nuno Bettencourt addressed the very appreciative audience, saying “Who’s never seen us before?” After witnessing a wide show of hands, he joked, “Where the f**k have you been, you’ve had 42 years!”

Extreme

Ahead of the band’s best-known tune, the at-one-time-ubiquitous “More Than Words”, Nuno began by playing the intro to “Stairway to Heaven”. “That’s not our song, it’s a good f***ing song though, I wish we wrote that one!,” he said.

Nuno and his “brother”, singer Gary Cherone, performed the song beautifully, with the crowd enthusiastically joining in. Extreme finished their rewarding time in the spotlight with a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, performing a medley of “I Don’t Know”, “Bark at the Moon”, and “Crazy Train”.

Appearing behind a large metal triangle that then cleverly rose into the air to form a large Union Jack, Def Leppard began their show with the aforementioned “Rejoice”. It really is an outstanding number, that for me is up there with their very best work.

Sheffield’s finest then took us back to the late 1980s with the electrifying “Animal”, before launching into another stone-cold classic: “Let’s Get Rocked”. Needless to say, the crowd was in raptures.

A somewhat left-field choice came next, with the band’s version of “Personal Jesus”, made famous by Depeche Mode and also memorably covered by Johnny Cash. Leppard frontman Joe Elliott explained afterwards that they would be doing songs “old, new, and some borrowed”, referencing the Depeche Mode cover.

Def Leppard

He then said they were going to go “very old” on the next track - “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak” from their second album, High ‘n’ Dry. Powerhouse drummer Rick Allen was given a chance early on to show what he can do - he really is an amazing talent and an inspiring human being - and deservedly received a standing ovation from much of the audience.

“Just Like ‘73” sounded great, as did “Rocket”, the second song to be played from the group’s most successful album, 1987’s Hysteria. While it was being played, an imaginative animated video showed a rocket - emblazoned with a Union Jack, naturally - being assembled in a factory.

In a quieter moment of reflection, Joe recalled the band’s first gig in London - a support slot for Sammy Hagar at the Hammersmith Odeon in September 1979 - and told the story of how he came to meet bass player Rick Savage, the only other founding member still left in the line-up, two years earlier at his parents’ house.

Def Leppard

“And he’s been my best mate ever since,” said Joe warmly. The singer noted that he said to Rick at the time: “Let’s put a band together and see what happens,” adding, “and here we are 49 years later!”

The likeable star appeared up in the gods to sing the band’s cover of “Rock On” by David Essex, and then came out into the crowd, walking around the entire perimeter of the floor area, during “Slang”.

The title track of their 1996 album, I think the insanely groovy “Slang” may well be my absolute favourite Def Leppard song (if I was forced to choose one), and the boys brought Nuno Bettencourt back out to join in the guitar shredding.

“Promises”, from the aforementioned Euphoria album, began beautifully with the band singing a cappella and then it was back to the infectious hooks and thundering choruses with the emphatic “Armageddon It”.

Def Leppard

The mood was slowed down on the gorgeous “Love Bites”, “Rock of Ages” was also expertly delivered, and then it was “Photograph” - the first single to propel the band into the stratosphere back in 1983 - that brought the main set to a close.

The three-song encore consisted of the stunning 90s power ballad, “When Love and Hate Collide”, the timeless and endlessly endearing “Hysteria”, and then of course, no Def Leppard gig would be complete without their anthemic signature tune, “Pour Some Sugar on Me”.

Def Leppard are true masters of their craft, I think perhaps more than people realise, and really know how to put on a show - music, lights, sound, visuals, this band has it all. I only hope I don’t have to wait another 27 years until I see them again!