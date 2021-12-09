 Nick Lowe: Dig My Mood (Yep Roc) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 9th, 2021  
Nick Lowe

Dig My Mood

Yep Roc

Dec 09, 2021 By Matthew Berlyant


Following the career rebirth of 1994’s The Impossible Bird, 1998’s Dig My Mood firmly established Nick Lowe as a crooner, ballad singer, and adult artist that he’d only hinted at on his previous album. Containing not one upbeat track and dominated by ballads, this fantastic collection is one of Lowe’s career best and contains songs, such as the opener “Faithless Lover,” “You Inspire Me,” “I Must Be Getting Over You,” and “What Lack of Love Has Done,” that have become standards in his back catalog. In other words, this is ideal for late-night listening, preferably by a fireplace or snuggled under a warm blanket, bottle of wine close by. With an iconic album cover featuring a silhouette of Lowe’s profile, this record delivers on that late-night feel and then some.

As with many Lowe albums, a few choice cover songs are thrown in as well, with this one containing Henry McCullough’s “Failed Christian” and the closing track, Ivory Joe Hunter’s “Cold Grey Light of Dawn.” This, along with Yep Roc’s concurrent reissue of The Impossible Bird, is remarkably the first CD reissue of this fantastic album since its original release. Vinyl reissues of both albums will follow next year as well. (www.nicklowe.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10

