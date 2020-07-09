 Dream Wife: So When You Gonna... (Lucky Number) Revuew | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, July 9th, 2020  
Dream Wife

So When You Gonna…

Lucky Number

Jul 09, 2020


Brighton, England-based trio Dream Wife’s second album is a much less raucous affair than their eponymous 2018 debut. The band have toned down the incendiary guitars and combative vocal roar in favor of a more considered approach but there’s still much to enjoy here. 

The trio of Rakel Mjöll (lead vocals), Alice Go (guitar, vocals), and Bella Podpadec (bass, vocals) were adamant they wanted to work with an all-female team on this album and the result is certainly more polished than their previous outing. “Hasta La Vista” and “Old Flame” in particular showcase the band’s poppier side, whilst “After the Rain” is an evocative and rather beautiful ballad that has more in common with Marina (formerly known as Marina and The Diamonds) than Le Tigre. There’s the poignant “Temporary” which deals with the subject of miscarriage, but it’s when they reach back and revive their guitar driven sound such as on the title track “So When You Gonna...” that they really excel.

It’s a bold step forward in developing a more sophisticated sound and refusing to retread old ground. However, the lack of Alice Go’s epic power riffs does deprive it of some of the raw power and explosive energy that has made them one of the most thrilling live units in the UK. (www.dreamwife.co)

Author rating: 7/10

Rate this album
Average reader rating: 8/10



