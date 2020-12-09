



Model Child Dropout Self-Released

Web Exclusive

Rebellion and a burning dissatisfaction with the status quo are two of the essential ingredients of great punk. Model Child, the pseudonym of songwriter and musician Danny Parker, knows this well. The Northern Virginia native grew up with the alienation of being a queer outcast in a stifling suburb before dropping out of college (two times over) to pursue music. Danny first made a name for himself as a pop songwriter, writing hits for Nick Jonas and Shawn Mendes, and even contributing six songs to Jessie Ware’s excellent new record. Yet, Parker wanted to create music that reflected his roots in 1990s alternative rock, grunge, and punk. Dropout, his debut record, returns to the well of these influences, reinterpreting the sounds of 1990s alt-rock through Parker’s hook-filled songwriting sensibility.

The nostalgic bent to the record is evident from the opening chords of “Strawberry Bowl,” with its energetic alt-rock feel and the distinctly ’90s production elements. Similarly, “Drain Me” feels like a lost Breeder’s track, putting a punk edge to the lyrics’ story of irresistible summer infatuation. While Parker may occasionally hew too closely to his influences, there is no denying his ability to channel the best aspects of the genres he is recreating. What’s more, his pop songwriting credentials are on full display as well. For all the scuzzy guitars and manic energy of “Cuckoo,” the track’s handclaps and bouncing chorus make for an outstanding pop hook.

Parker does transition out of the ’90s revivalism somewhat in the second half of the record. The pulsing electro pop on “No Sleep in the City of Angels” fits perfectly with the lyrics’ skewering Hollywood neon-drenched debauchery. “Depression” also supplements the instrumental palate of the record with a steady electronic pulse, but Parker deploys these electronic elements in a moodier setting amidst booming percussion and spacious production that creates a substantially different feel to the track. “Sick” also breaks from the grunge mold with a lilting acoustic tone and simple lyrical honesty. Although Parker primarily uses the record to recreate and reinterpret the sounds of his youth, these moments of variation keep the style of the record from becoming rote or simply nostalgia baiting.

Just as the record’s sound goes back to Parker’s formative years, so does his lyrical content, framing him as an outcast figure unwilling to be boxed into the status quo. “Cuckoo” follows drug-fueled escapades ranging from lines in the club bathroom to playing in a water fountain before waking up in the back of a cop car. The debauchery continues with equal fervor on “Animal Noise” and “No Sleep in the City of Angels.” Later, Parker shows no reservation about his ambitions with the monstrous power chord stomp of “Trend.” He sings, “I want to be the next Jesus Christ/Don’t care if I get crucified.” When Parker piles on the angst, it can come off as rather on-the-nose, as on the ranting spoken-word delivery of “The Past is a Pretty Gun.” Yet, the outcast figure that he constructs, on the precipice between fame and self-destruction, is an especially compelling one.

In returning to the restless, guitar-driven alternative rock of his youth, Parker successfully brings to light his trials and frustrations as the titular dropout. The strong melodic core to these tracks also imbues them with Parker’s own sharp pop sensibility, showing off his ability to reinterpret sounds and styles and make them his own. As Model Child explores his own life and history on Dropout, the listener gets an enticing look into the scope of what Parker can create—a range that, hopefully, will only expand with time. (www.modelchild.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7/10