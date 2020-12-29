 mxmtoon, dusk, AWAL | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 29th, 2020  
Subscribe

Mxmtoon

dusk

AWAL

Dec 29, 2020 By Matt the Raven Web Exclusive
Bookmark and Share


dusk is the 7-song antithesis EP to mxmtoon’s dawn EP released earlier this year. While dawn featured a more upbeat sound with happy, pulsating beats, dusk is decidedly mellower with a more delicate sound. 

Both EPs highlight singer/songwriter mxmtoon’s (aka Maia’s) soft and sweet voice. Although not especially glossy or ethereal, and not fierce or icy, Maia’s bittersweet delivery is honest and has an understated elegance that fits comfortably with the music.

The breezy songs on dusk, however, consist mostly of gently strummed guitars, hushed drumming, and wispy keyboards. The bare arrangements and bland rhythms within the uninspired songwriting often rely too heavily on the soft and sweet vocals. With attempts at playful touches that seem out of place, the tracks lack any quaint peculiarities that would make them appetizing.

Perhaps the exception is “ok on your own.” With a treated ukulele providing the bittersweet melody atop a slinky minor-key beat and additional vocals provided by Carly Rae Jepsen, it is the one song worth re-visiting multiple times. Unfortunately, the other six tracks flounder with a blending of R&B and commercial pop and do nothing to stand out from that overcrowded scene.(www.mxmtoon.com)

Author rating: 4/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent