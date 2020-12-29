



Mxmtoon dusk AWAL

dusk is the 7-song antithesis EP to mxmtoon’s dawn EP released earlier this year. While dawn featured a more upbeat sound with happy, pulsating beats, dusk is decidedly mellower with a more delicate sound.

Both EPs highlight singer/songwriter mxmtoon’s (aka Maia’s) soft and sweet voice. Although not especially glossy or ethereal, and not fierce or icy, Maia’s bittersweet delivery is honest and has an understated elegance that fits comfortably with the music.

The breezy songs on dusk, however, consist mostly of gently strummed guitars, hushed drumming, and wispy keyboards. The bare arrangements and bland rhythms within the uninspired songwriting often rely too heavily on the soft and sweet vocals. With attempts at playful touches that seem out of place, the tracks lack any quaint peculiarities that would make them appetizing.

Perhaps the exception is “ok on your own.” With a treated ukulele providing the bittersweet melody atop a slinky minor-key beat and additional vocals provided by Carly Rae Jepsen, it is the one song worth re-visiting multiple times. Unfortunately, the other six tracks flounder with a blending of R&B and commercial pop and do nothing to stand out from that overcrowded scene.(www.mxmtoon.com)

Author rating: 4/10