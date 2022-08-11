



Voxtrot Early Music Cult Hero

Web Exclusive

File this one under answered prayers for fans of Voxtrot, the venerable 2000s era indie-pop quintet from Austin, Texas who made a huge splash in the indie-dominated blogosphere of the mid 2000s with these songs, originally released as two separate CD EPs Raised by Wolves (expanding upon the titular A-side of their second 7-inch by adding four more songs different from the original B-side) and 2006’s just as great Mothers, Daughters, Sisters, Wives EP. In fact, it could argued that these EPs set such a high standard for them and for indie-pop of that bygone era in general that even though 2007’s self-titled debut for XL was very good, they couldn’t quite match it and flamed out too quickly, the culture not allowing them to develop as they should have been able to.

Regardless, they are back now and have fulfilled many fans’ wishes (including this one) by pressing both EPs onto a single vinyl LP, so what better time to rediscover these gems? The highlights here are plenty. Aside from the spectacular EP title tracks, “Long Haul” is a duet between Voxtrot singer/songwriter/guitarist Ramesh Srivastava and former My Favorite vocalist Andrea Vaughn (she would sometimes perform the song with them live when they played in New York). “Wrecking Force” and “Rise Up in the Dirt” are perhaps Voxtrot at their most aggressive and the recording of their first single “The Start of Something”(completely re-arranged from the earlier version found on the also just released Cut Away the Stone) still feels like a modern update on The Smiths’ immortal second single “This Charming Man.” This is one of the year’s finest reissues. (www.voxtrot.net)

Author rating: 9/10