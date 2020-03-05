



Marcus King El Dorado Fantasy

Web Exclusive

If your ears are in the market for some psychedelic soul and blues music you've clicked on the right review today. Marcus King's debut solo album El Dorado provides just the kind of ear candy we've all been unknowingly craving and he does so in spades. Whilst others might buckle under the weight of being called a "guitar prodigy," King lives up to and exceeds the promise of such a moniker. His playing throughout the album is creative and sensitive. Allied to several moments of letting thoroughly loose, such as on the expansive solo that closes "The Well" and on "Turn It Up," we get to hear the full extent of his mastery of the instrument. Throughout, too, his songwriting and vocal performances give a picture of the coming of an important voice in the genre. Certainly one to watch. (www.marcuskingband.com)

Author rating: 7/10