



Elder Omens Armageddon/Stickman

Web Exclusive

Rock and roll is alive and well in 2020. Don’t believe me? I present here exhibit A with Elder’s spectacular new record, Omens. With their fifth full-length, they truly spread their creative wings, flex their collective muscle, and prove just how awesome they can be.

Elder’s previous albums have only shown glimpses of the greatness that spans across their latest LP. Whether echoing Motorpsycho in their reflective passages or calling to mind renowned prog rock and psych metal acts, this is a truly important rock record, one that could well be one of 2020’s best when all is said and done. Omens is a real gem, so don’t miss it. (www.beholdtheelder.com)

Author rating: 8/10