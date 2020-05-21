Elder
Omens
Armageddon/Stickman
May 21, 2020 Web Exclusive
Rock and roll is alive and well in 2020. Don’t believe me? I present here exhibit A with Elder’s spectacular new record, Omens. With their fifth full-length, they truly spread their creative wings, flex their collective muscle, and prove just how awesome they can be.
Elder’s previous albums have only shown glimpses of the greatness that spans across their latest LP. Whether echoing Motorpsycho in their reflective passages or calling to mind renowned prog rock and psych metal acts, this is a truly important rock record, one that could well be one of 2020’s best when all is said and done. Omens is a real gem, so don’t miss it. (www.beholdtheelder.com)
Author rating: 8/10
Rate this album
Most Recent
- Top 50 TV Shows of 2019 to Stream Now During the Quarantine (News) —
- Notes on a Conditional Form (Review) — The 1975
- Omens (Review) — Elder
- New Posthumous Jason Molina Album Announced, Listen to Lead Single “Shadow Answers the Wall” (News) — Jason Molina
- Devendra Banhart Shares Cover of T. Rex’s “Scenescof” (News) — Devendra Banhart, T. Rex
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.