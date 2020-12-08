



No Thank You Embroidered Foliage Lame-O

No Thank You’s 2018 album, All It Takes to Ruin It All, was a gut-wrenchingly heart-ached tribute of sorts to front person Kaytee Della Monica’s father, whose untimely passing left her with a desperate sadness that she turned into her blue muse. It was an intense and intensely personal artistic document, one that is rarely seen, especially in these times of disposable culture. The band’s third album, Embroidered Foliage, finds Della Monica still dealing in a way with the personal fallout caused by her grief, but this time it’s in the form of a relationship gone awry.

The album begins with “Saturn Return,” sung to a beau (or perhaps herself). Della Monica ends the song singing, “Time to stop wasting time hating yourself,” in almost a whisper, as the emo-core instrumentation momentarily drops out of the mix before an emotional crescendo rises to buttress the phrase like a mantra. The title track opens like a cut from Sunny Day Real Estate’s Diary, delicately balancing heavy instrumentation, slow-core tempo, and fragile vocal melody, seamlessly segueing without pause into the gentle “Eden.” “Everything or Nothing” is a scathing indictment of a relationship that only caused misery, and “Letter Writing Contest” is a 70-second ditty whose upbeat melody belies a darker soul.

By the album’s final track, the jaunty major key “Leo Moon,” it seems like Della Monica has turned a corner, reflecting on what she might see as her own idiosyncratic peculiarities, while at the same time telling herself to “outshine your bad attitude, give yourself a little credit.” And as if in one final gasp of clarity, the album ends with her finally building herself up, intoning, “I’m learning to let go of things that stunt my grown. Don’t wanna rely on someone else to learn to love myself.” It’s the capper to an album that is as strong of a statement as All It Takes to Ruin It All was two years ago, but this time finding Della Monica coming out the other side of her grief and her troubles with hope for a better tomorrow. (www.nothankyouband.bandcamp.com)

