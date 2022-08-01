



Jack White Entering Heaven Alive

The second record of 2022 from Nashville-by-Detroit rock star Jack White, Entering Heaven Alive represents a clear departure from the wacky experimentation of the first, Fear of the Dawn. Both records spawned from the same recording sessions, where White noticed the stark contrast forming in the songs he was creating. “The playlists on my computer were all the heavy ones and all the soft ones,” White said in an interview with Spin. “I would try to take a soft one, put it in and juxtapose, but it wasn’t working like it usually did. They were too different.”

He’s right. Sonically, the two records are about as far apart from one another as possible. Whereas Fear of the Dawn was an exciting electric foray into strange new sounds and song structures, packed with more than a few “what the hell was that?” moments, Entering Heaven Alive delivers a largely acoustic collection inspired by folk, classic rock, and vintage pop. Whereas Fear of the Dawn sometimes suffers from overly compressed mixing, Entering Heaven Alive sounds naturalistic and full of life. Whereas Fear of the Dawn peeks into the future, Entering Heaven Alive steps back into the past.

Of course, this gentler approach is nothing new for White. His first solo record, Blunderbuss, is dominated by electric bluegrass and acoustic ballads such as “Love Interruption” and “Hip Eponymous Poor Boy.” In 2016, he even released nearly an hour and half collection of his acoustic recordings, including stripped back White Stripes Classics such as “Hotel Yorba,” “Hey Apple Blossom,” and “We’re Going to be Friends,” as well as an excellent acoustic rendition of The Raconteurs’ folk-tale “Carolina Drama.”

However, the two albums share some similarities. For one, they loop together. The closing moments of the overwhelmingly electric Fear of the Dawn are acoustic, leading into the opening acoustic guitar strum on “A Tip from You to Me.” Likewise, the closing song on Entering Heaving Alive, “Taking Me Away (Gently),” is a syncopated folk reprise of the opening track of and lead single for Fear of the Dawn (“Taking Me Back”), closing with the same electric guitar wails that lead into the electric version. Additionally, “A Madman From Manhattan” lifts a melody from “Eosophobia.”

In the three months since Fear of the Dawn dropped, White married Olivia Jean, perhaps best known as the lead singer and guitarist for Nashville all-female gothic garage rock outfit The Black Belles, for whom he produced their debut record. Though his approach to songwriting has rarely been autobiographical—at least not in the traditional, Taylor Swiftian sense—it’s hard to imagine that their relationship didn’t have a dramatic impact on his lyrical themes. In 2012, in the midst of going through a divorce, he was writing about how he wanted love to beat him up and take his lunch money. Now, he’s writing cute Hansel and Gretel fairytales on the subject, such as “All Along the Way.” “Queen of the Bees” takes a childlike approach; the kind of goofy, old-timey mellotron-fueled pop throwback you’d expect from a guy who can identify every song in The Beatles catalogue. “I wanna hold you like a sloth hugs a tree,” he sings, as though he’s getting away with something by delivering a line that’s so hokey. If one is to assume White an overwhelming optimist, perhaps even the title, Entering Heaven Alive, is a reference to his marriage.

Jean, for her part, joins an impressive supporting cast of session musicians, from Queens of the Stone Age utility man Dean Fertita to Nashville fiddler and multi-instrumentalist Fats Kaplin to acoustic guitar from old-timey Americana artist Pokey Lafarge who, let’s be honest, with a name like Pokey Lafarge, was always destined for a career in old-timey Americana. The result is a vibrant sounding record, defined by reverbed piano and White’s noteworthy guitar chops.

“If I Die Tomorrow” is the strongest of the singles, an earnest ballad where White narrates his fear of dying before his mother. “I begged and I borrowed everybody’s love, and they gave for free,” he sings over simple western tinged guitar. “So if I die tomorrow/Will you give them all the love they lent to me?” Contrast this with “A Madman from Manhattan,” a low-key jazzy number broken up into three parts and anchored by a tight bass groove from fellow Raconteur Jack Lawrence. “A Tip From You to Me” practically interpolates the “ooh and it makes me wonder” from “Stairway to Heaven” into “ooh will love leave me alone tonight?,” drawing on the classic rock idea of an acoustic ballad. And the aforementioned bluegrass rendition of “Taking Me Back” might be the better version, if only because the fiddle interplay is so much damn fun.

Not everything sticks, though. “Love is Selfish” positions itself as the heartwarming, stripped back “We’re Going to Be Friends” of the record. But he does too much with it: his performance dips into melodrama and there’s a really stiff transition in the middle of the song that feels out of place and unnecessary. “Help Me Along” shoots for retro ’60s pop but ends up unnecessarily bloated and choppy. “I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)” is the only song here that might fit on Fear of the Dawn, a subdued jam with blues guitar and piano licks atop funky bass tethered to its titular mantra, but it stalls out pretty quickly and just ends up repeating itself ad nauseam. “A Tree on Fire from Within” and “Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone” are pleasant but barely register on repeat listens.

In total, Entering Heaven Alive lacks the wacky, adventurous spirit of its twin brother but that was hardly its aim. In the interview with Spin, White describes Entering Heaven Alive as a “gentle Sunday morning album.” On a purely sonic front, he’s largely succeeded, crafting a rich acoustic landscape for his meditations on love, both romantic and platonic. But unfortunately, the songs themselves don’t stand up to his best acoustic work. It’s not a bad album by any means, but it’s also rarely exceptional, and therefore, not very memorable. (www.jackwhiteiii.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10