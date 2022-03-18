



Escape from L.A. [4K UHD]

When writer/director John Carpenter and star Kurt Russell released Escape from New York in 1981 - their first of four collaborations, assuming you don’t count the 1979 made-for-TV movie Elvis - it must have seemed terrifyingly prescient. Set in the grim future of 1997, it depicts a world where urban crime has become so unmanageable that the United States government has walled off the island of Manhattan and turned it into a maximum security prison servicing the entire nation. Anyone who’s seen films shot in New York during the 1970s and 1980s knows that, while the film was a fanciful extrapolation, it was rooted in real fears and pessimism. Crime would continue to rise in NYC - and the country at large - for the rest of the decade following the film’s release, with murders in New York City peaking in 1990 at an average of six murders per day.

Luckily, the bleak vision of Carpenter and co-writer Nick Castle didn’t come to pass. As the actual 1997 approached, things seemed to be looking up. Violent crime in America had begun to drop - and would continue to drop until the present - and the Cold War - a looming threat in the background of Escape from New York - had ended, ushering in a period of growth and globalization some scholars went so far as to call “the end of history”. And yet, while writing Escape from L.A. - co-written with producer Debra Hill and star Kurt Russell - Carpenter tapped into several strains of political and cultural vitriol that had yet to become headlines. Simultaneously, he pushed his initial vision of American dystopia into something approaching parody. While Escape from New York will always remain one of Carpenter’s most iconic films - second only to Halloween - Escape from L.A. is arguably his most fun.

While Escape from L.A. is most definitely a sequel to Escape from New York, it’s also very much a remake. The plot - hard-ass protagonist Snake Plissken must infiltrate a city-sized prison in order to recover a hostage and avert a World War - is more or less identical and virtually every scene and character in the second film is analogous to a scene or character from the first. But while the first film, ridiculous as it was, was grounded in the then-topical evocation of crime-ridden, 70s NYC, Escape from L.A. leans harder on its sci-fi setting and generally has less respect for its titular city, making it almost as much a comedy as it is an action film.

We are not privy to John Carpenter’s personal feelings about New York or LA - for the record, he’s from so far upstate New York, it’s practically Canada - but Escape from LA as a film has a cynical, jaundiced view of its titular city that matches the general attitude of its hard-bitten protagonist. Snake’s guide to the city this time around - standing in for Ernest Borgnine’s chatterbox Cabbie - is Map to the Stars Eddie, a skeezy, motormouthed former agent played by a zoot-suited Steve Buscemi. Snake also runs afoul of the Surgeon General of Beverly Hills, a plastic surgery obsessed mad scientist played by Bruce Campbell, sporting a grotesque extension on his famous chin. Instead of a duel to the death in Madison Square Garden, Snake is forced to shoot hoops in the LA Coliseum. He surfs on a tsunami down a canyon alongside Peter Fonda.

As absolutely absurd as this movie is, it’s arguably a more pointed political commentary than its predecessor. The 2013 of Escape from LA is not that different from the vision of America as conceived by some of our most dangerous and deranged politicians. Crimes that can get you sentenced to a lifetime exile in Los Angeles include being a Muslim or atheist, being gay, listening to rock music, and eating red meat. The ostensible antagonist of the film is Cuervo Jones, leader of the Shining Path, a real-life group of Peruvian communist guerrillas, but Carpenter and Plissken reserve their most vicious scorn for the theocratic US President and his army of thugs. The poster boy for True Neutral alignment, Snake knows that the doomsday MacGuffin he’s chasing would be just as lethal in the hands of a religious dictator as it would be in the hands of a foreign terrorist. Perhaps it’s due to Kurt Russell having a writing credit on Escape from LA, or possibly it’s just him feeling closer to the character with age, but Snake feels more relatable the second time around. Russell’s performance is still the same swaggering sci-fi Clint Eastwood impression it was in the first film, but with an added wink of self-awareness that makes all the difference. The film never makes Snake anything less than a bastard - my favorite detail in that regard was him pointedly misgendering Pam Grier’s fabulous transgender crime lord Hershey Las Palmas, a form of petty nastiness feels very true to the character - and culminates in a climax so nihilistically apocalyptic, that it can only feel satisfying.

Although some of the special effects have aged horribly - I’m looking at you, submarine sequence - the new 4K release of Escape from LA does right by the film’s practical effects and craggy cast. Welcome to the human race.

