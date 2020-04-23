



FACS Void Moments Trouble in Mind

Web Exclusive

Brian Case and Noah Leger didn’t grieve long after the fading of Disappears, their former band, to recombine as FACS. Now with their third album in three years, it is apparent that the Chicago trio doesn’t plan to pause now either. Each new set of songs since their juggernaut debut, Negative Houses, has been increasingly limber and less monolithic. Guitarist/vocalist Case and drummer Leger found a dense fluidity with bassist Alianna Kalaba, who came aboard for their second outing, Lifelike.

FACS’ third pushes even further in that direction. Void Moments has fire in its eyes and ice in its veins. It’s caustic, but it cares. The opening “Boy” is alien punk rock for alienated times. Gravitational grooves on “Teenage Hive” and “Void Walker” pull in everything around them. The distancing warp wrapped around “Casual Indifference” and “Version” doesn’t glaze over their gaze but adds a layer of definition. Bleak or bright, FACS stand to face the future—or, really, stare it down. (www.wearefacs.bandcamp.com/)

Author rating: 8/10