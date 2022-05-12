



Feeder Feeder @ Rock City, Nottingham, UK, 3rd May, 2022,

Web Exclusive Photography by Mark Moore

It’s been a turbulent couple of years for Feeder due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For a band that’s regularly writing, recording then going on tour, the indefinite and unplanned hiatus meant their original plans for album number eleven were stalled, subsequently causing them to go back to the drawing board and start all over again. The results of that finally came to fruition earlier this year in the shape of Torpedo, arguably the band’s heaviest record in years. So, given the opportunity to finally go out on tour with a batch of new songs that were built for such occasions alongside a back catalogue many of their peers would probably sell the family silver for was something Feeder would grasp ceremoniously with both hands.

Back on familiar territory in Nottingham’s Rock City for the first time since November 2019, Feeder made their intentions clear from the get-go. Centred around core duo Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose but extended to a five-piece for live performances, their career spanning set simply illustrates what a special band they are. As consistent as any band has been over the past three decades, Feeder have been at the top of their game now for a good twenty-five years or more, rendering them national treasures in the process.

Opening with a trio of songs off the new album; “The Healing”‘s cataclysmic outro giving way to “Magpie”‘s short, sharp shock before “Born To Love You” makes a less ferocious standpoint. Two more songs off Torpedo get an airing this evening among the fifteen songs set, including a visceral rendition of its excellent title track, and the pensive “When It All Breaks Down”. What’s most noticeable is how well these newer songs are received by an audience that could easily have just wanted to hear “the hits” and gone home. But then that’s also one of the reasons Feeder are still around and packing large venues. The duo’s passion and desire to continue making new music and challenging their audiences has almost certainly proved a key factor Feeder’s longevity.

Nevertheless, the likes of “Feeling A Moment” and “Just The Way I’m Feeling” are given a rapturous welcome. Punctuated either side of a couple of choice cuts from their previous long player Tallulah, whose scheduled tour was also cut short due to the pandemic. Never ones to forget their past, Feeder’s debut album Polythene celebrates its twenty-fifth birthday later this month so the decision to reintroduce “Radiation” and “My Perfect Day” into the live set alongside that record’s breakthrough single and long-standing live staple “High” also earned several loud cheers culminating in a celebratory singalong during the latter.

Closing with arguably their two biggest and best known songs during the encore, “Buck Rogers” and “Just A Day”. Each offering a timely reminder of how Feeder attained such high levels of commercial and critical acclaim during the band’s ascendancy. It’s evident the Feeder story has many more years to run just yet, and with a new (the one that got shelved during Covid) record already scheduled for the early part of next year, expect more nights like these in the none too distant future.