 Johnny Marr: Fever Dreams Pt. 1 (BMG) - review | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 25th, 2021  
Subscribe

Johnny Marr

Fever Dreams Pt. 1

BMG

Oct 25, 2021 Web Exclusive By Matt the Raven Bookmark and Share


Johnny Marr is considered a guitar God in some circles, and deservedly so. As the principal songwriter and guitarist in the definitive British indie band The Smiths and with stints in Modest Mouse, The The, The Cribs, and Electronic, along with a few solo albums, Marr has a storied 40+ year career creating pop songs with meticulously layered guitar swells executed artfully over a classic rock foundation.

The 4-track EP, Fever Dreams Pt. 1, is no different. Opener “Spirit Power and Soul” starts things off with a powerful and chugging guitar rhythm that sounds like a faster-paced, super-charged “How Soon Is Now.” The catchy rhythms are skillfully constructed and well-played with an honest energy and better than expected vocals. But it’s closer “Ariel” that steals the show with a snappy bassline and rich guitar textures. The two tracks sandwiched in between don’t really offer much new other than what sounds like an extension of past solo material, which is not necessarily a bad thing.

While there is not much on Fever Dreams Pt. 1 that is daring or new in terms of musical explorations, if you cast aside expectations and judge the music on its own merits, you’ll find a lot to like. (www.johnnymarr.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10

Rate this album
Average reader rating: 8/10



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent