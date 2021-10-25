



Johnny Marr Fever Dreams Pt. 1 BMG

Johnny Marr is considered a guitar God in some circles, and deservedly so. As the principal songwriter and guitarist in the definitive British indie band The Smiths and with stints in Modest Mouse, The The, The Cribs, and Electronic, along with a few solo albums, Marr has a storied 40+ year career creating pop songs with meticulously layered guitar swells executed artfully over a classic rock foundation.

The 4-track EP, Fever Dreams Pt. 1, is no different. Opener “Spirit Power and Soul” starts things off with a powerful and chugging guitar rhythm that sounds like a faster-paced, super-charged “How Soon Is Now.” The catchy rhythms are skillfully constructed and well-played with an honest energy and better than expected vocals. But it’s closer “Ariel” that steals the show with a snappy bassline and rich guitar textures. The two tracks sandwiched in between don’t really offer much new other than what sounds like an extension of past solo material, which is not necessarily a bad thing.

While there is not much on Fever Dreams Pt. 1 that is daring or new in terms of musical explorations, if you cast aside expectations and judge the music on its own merits, you’ll find a lot to like. (www.johnnymarr.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10