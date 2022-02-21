 Fillmore East | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Frank Mastropolo

Fillmore East

Published by Edgar Street Books

Feb 21, 2022 Web Exclusive By Frank Valish Bookmark and Share


No matter your age, Frank Mastropolo’s Fillmore East ensures you will have experienced the famed New York City venue in the height of all its glory. The book is a beautiful document of the iconic venue, filled with photographs of famous performers from Janis Joplin and Pete Townshend to Miles Davis and Jimmy Hendrix. But what’s more enticing is the story that is presented. Mastropolo’s oral history not only provides the context through which Fillmore East grew to such esteem but it takes you there, making you feel as if you yourself were in the crowd during any one of the masterfully curated Bill Graham triple bills. Fillmore East may be, as its subtitle lauds, “the venue that changed rock music forever.” This book is essential reading to find out why.

(www.edgarstreetbooks.com)

(www.fillmoreeast.nyc)

Author rating: 7.5/10

There are no comments for this entry yet.

