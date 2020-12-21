



Josh Richardson and Flavor Crystals have been making evocative, timeless, and often experimental records since their first album On Plastic emerged like a sore thumb from the hand of 2005’s post-punk landscape. Since then, he and his band—bass player Nat Stensland, fellow guitar slinger Vince Caro, and drummer Jon Menke—have spent the ensuing 15 years carefully constructing sonic masterpieces of their own volition.

The latest of these is Five. Named as such because it just happens to be their fifth long player, is released exactly five years since its predecessor (Shiver of the Flavor Crystals), and comes packaged across five sides of vinyl. As one would expect from a band that have never done things by half, Five constitutes a sprawling body of work, taking in 14 pieces of music that work both individually or as a continuous flow, with each one highlighting the band’s penchant for precision and ingenuity while traversing the entire spectrum of psychedelic rock’s vastly configured universe.

Five was borne out of a difficult personal period for Richardson, whose wife became seriously ill when the album first started taking shape two years ago. Indeed, it was a challenging time for guitarist Caro and drummer Menke too, who had family related health concerns of their own. However, with bass player Stensland having renovated a recording studio in his basement, it provided the band an opportunity to record, overdub, then mix the album, which was eventually finished during the first lockdown in spring despite the band not having been in the same room as one another for over a year.

Spurred on by the enforced separation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, their sheer persistence ensured each and every piece of Five’s meticulous jigsaw was as perfect as it could be before releasing it in the big, wide world. The album was mastered by Bob Katz, whose credits as an engineer and composer have seen him work with dozens of artists from Sinead O’Connor and Ben Kingsley to Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. Five embarks on a journey of never ending twists and turns that are both soothing (“Cetacea,” “Alpha Dawn”) and amorphous (“Moon Patrol,” “The Azure Pearl”), yet always encapsulating nonetheless.

The album works almost like a psychedelic symphony in four parts, each interspersed by three separate interludes of varying lengths and aural intensity; for example, “Topkapi,” which introduces the fourth and final segment, strays into The War on Drugs territory. Five represents Flavor Crystals at their most creative with the icing on an already sumptuous cake provided by Seefeel’s Mark Clifford, whose remix of opener “Cetacea” puts an ambient, glossy finish on the proceedings. (www.flavorcrystals.bandcamp.com)

