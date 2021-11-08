



Freud Studio: Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Web Exclusive

Out of all the great Hollywood directors, it’s hard to think of one that has had as much of an idiosyncratically prolific and, quite frankly, quirky career as John Huston. Before getting into making films, Huston was a professional boxer, Parisian painter, and honorary member of the Mexican cavalry. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that someone with such a dizzyingly eclectic resumé should have the filmography he does – across a span of four decades, he directed legendary film noirs (The Maltese Falcon, The Asphalt Jungle), adaptations of literary masterpieces (Moby Dick, The Red Badge of Courage), westerns (The Treasure of the Sierra Madre), musicals (Annie), taboo-breaking dramas (The Night of the Iguana, Reflections in a Golden Eye), and of course, biopics, with 1962’s Freud, a daring (at least for its time) depiction of one of modern psychology’s most renowned and controversial figures.

Anchored by Huston’s narration, with his signature deep and gravelly voice bookending and punctuating the film every so often, Freud stars Montgomery Clift (in his second-to-last film performance) as the titular Austrian psychoanalyst. Allegedly, Clift was very difficult to direct due to his personal life being in shambles at the time of filming, but one would never know from watching the film, as he gives a thoroughly committed and focused performance, even more impressive considering the fact that he wasn’t necessarily given the best material to work with. The problem with Freud is that it quite often feels like a TV movie, frequently featuring very flat direction and cinematography, along with a screenplay that feels a bit too on-the-nose, bordering on farce in a few scenes. One scene in particular features Susannah York as one of Clift’s patients who makes a very conveniently obvious Freudian slip (“I was raised prostitute…I mean Protestant!”).

Freud does have a set of rather impressive dream sequences, woozily shot in high contrast black and white by cinematographer Douglas Slocombe and accompanied by an eerie avant-garde electronic score by Henk Badings. The film might have been a more successful outing if it leaned heavier into this visually abstract and cerebral territory, but alas, all we’re left with is two or three cool, albeit brief, trippy dream sequences that feel as if they came straight out of Alfred Hitchcock’s Spellbound (another film that deals with psychoanalysis, a bit more successfully however).

Perhaps it’s not entirely the film’s fault that it doesn’t quite stick the landing when it comes to tone and storytelling. Sigmund Freud has become such a unique and singular staple in popular culture that there is almost an air of irony even at the mention of his name – it would be difficult to make a film out of someone like him and not imbue it with at least some sense of irony or humor to match, otherwise it would come off as too self-serious and unintentionally funny. Unfortunately, the film falls victim to this and, as a result, hasn’t quite stood the test of time, but mad props to Huston for taking a stab at it in the first place. It’s certainly one of his lesser efforts, but at least Huston completists can view it in a nicely rendered high-definition transfer from Kino Lorber.

(www.kinolorber.com/product/freud-aka-freud-the-secret-passion-blu-ray)

<p>