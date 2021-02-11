



Sports Get a Good Look Pt. 1 Naked

Web Exclusive

On their newest musical endeavor, Sports (consisting of Cale Chronister and Christian Theriot) continue to sonically explore their unique blend of funk, disco, rock, and pop, proving in the process that they are more than adept at creating a set of undeniably catchy songs. The retro sound that the duo present on Get a Good Look Pt. 1 contains both a self-aware maturity as well as a sense of youthful exuberance, mainly due to Chronister’s smooth high-pitched vocal delivery, which effectively imbues many a song with a sense of teenage giddiness.



Get a Good Look Pt. 1 provides a whirlwind of four-on-the-floor beats, hazy psychedelic synths, and grooving rhythms across its mere six tracks. The swooning funk of songs like “Baby Baby” and “Never Know” are balanced with the ’70s-inspired disco vibes of “The Look” and “Tell You Something.” The duo never fail to provide their own sense of flair to these tried-and-true genres, which have seemingly been flooding the airwaves as of late due to the popularity of ’70s/’80s nostalgia. Their sound is certainly no mere gimmick, though. A self-aware, fun sense of kitschiness is backed up by genuine emotion and detailed, cinematic production. Most of the songs on Get a Good Look sound as if they could easily belong on the soundtrack to a coming-of-age film, and here’s hoping that they do. (www.sportsbandok.com)

Author rating: 8/10