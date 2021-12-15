



Get Crazy [Special Edition] Studio: Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Web Exclusive

Something that has gotten increasingly lost in the last 40 years of rock ‘n’ roll music is that it’s supposed to be funny. Little Richard, Rufus Thomas, The Ramones, Cheap Trick? All funny as shit. Prog wasn’t as (intentionally) funny, and hair metal was gross masquerading as funny, but it was really the ponderous solemnity of 1990s alternative rock which most effectively, and tragically, de-centered rock’s sense of humor.

Allan Arkush, perhaps best known as director of Rock & Roll High School (though he’s also done a ton for television since, including that one episode of Ally McBeal with the dancing CGI baby), knows well the gonzo luridity of rock & roll humor. A former usher at the Fillmore East, he also has a lot of funny true stories from behind the scenes. Those stories are what fuels 1983’s underseen and underrated Get Crazy, a wild ensemble comedy now being afforded a new chance at a larger audience with this long-awaited blu-ray edition.

Get Crazy takes place at a blowout rock concert on New Year’s Eve at the Saturn Theater, a clear stand-in for the Fillmore East. The plot is basically a rack for hanging gags, but in summary: veteran promoter Max Wolfe (the late, great Allen Garfield, credited here by his given name Allen Goorwitz) is getting ready for a massive New Year’s Eve blowout. He’s surrounded by the expected stable of scraggly weirdos: stage manager Neil Allen (Daniel Stern), Allen’s predecessor and love interest Willy Loman (Gail Edwards), explosive sound engineer Violetta (Mary Woronov), and his sycophantic nephew Sammy Fox (Miles Chapin), among others. As if herding these cats weren’t enough, Wolfe is also being hounded by his slippery and feckless big-money competitor Colin Beverly (Ed Begley Jr.) to sell him the Saturn’s lease. When Wolfe tells Beverly to shove off, he gets so worked up that he has a near-fatal medical episode. Luckily, he’s able to use his sorry condition as leverage to pull in some favors and make this big night even bigger.

This conceit is basically an excuse for Arkush to show off his other cinematic strong suit, that of truly exciting onscreen musical stage pieces. Unlike most films of this kind (including my beloved, but undeniably flawed, Streets of Fire), these scenes are among the best in the movie. The concert’s big coup is supposed to be pulling “metaphysical folk singer” Auden (Lou Reed, more or less standing in for Bob Dylan) out of retirement and reclusion, but while the Saturn awaits his delayed arrival, there’s plenty else to keep them busy. The prime slot is handed over to pompous megastar Reggie Wanker (Malcolm McDowell, doing his best Mick Jagger), but there’s also blues legend King Blues (Bill Henderson as sort of a composite of Muddy Waters and Bo Diddley), delinquent girl group Nada (a delightful caricature of new wave at its most bubblegum-y, fronted by Kid Creole & the Coconuts’ Lori Eastside), and animalistic stage-diving iconoclast Piggy (Fear’s Lee Ving doing, obviously, his best Iggy). At midnight, despite his poor health, Wolfe intends to cap off the night by riding a ramshackle rocket onto the stage to sing ‘Auld Lang Syne’ with his favorite hippie-era group, Captain Cloud & the Rainbow Telegraph (fronted by the Turtles’ Howard Kaylan). Little does he know that a bomb has been planted on the rocket by Beverly’s henchmen (portrayed by former teen idols Bobby Sherman and Fabian!), set to go off when the clock strikes twelve…!

That’s way more detail than I’m typically inclined to put in a review, but it’s about 1/1000th what gets packed into Get Crazy. It’s 92 minutes of constant sight gags, slapstick, and drug jokes, along with some dated sex comedy stuff for (dubiously) good measure. It isn’t the film Arkush wanted to make about his salad days; his original idea was more of an artful human comedy, but his producers insisted on a zany romp in the Airplane! mold. Arkush was disappointed in the final product, once saying in an interview that Get Crazy was “a movie with three thousand punch lines, but only a thousand jokes”.

That’s probably fair: not everything in Get Crazy lands, or even takes off. If you’re in for some gloriously dopey rock & roll silliness, though, it’s over the top from start to finish, like a Mad magazine parody brought to technicolor life. I’d have loved to see the film Arkush had in mind; who knows, given a sympathetic producer, he may’ve beat Cameron Crowe to the punch he would land with Almost Famous nearly two decades later. Still, one can only review what is, not what might have been, and for what it is, Get Crazy is a damn blast.

