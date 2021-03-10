



Ghost Tapes #10

Web Exclusive

Irish instrumental post-rock outfit God Is An Astronaut is not as well-known as you would think for a band whose current lifespan now includes 10 studio albums over a 20-year musical odyssey. This is probably a result of music critic toadies pigeonholing the experimental rock outfit as post-rock.

While elements of post-rock permeate throughout the dynamic and tight rhythms, the band successfully eschews the soft-loud-soft aesthetic for a more balanced and well-rounded sound. The hammering, rhythmic drumming and supercharged guitars flirt with the technical dexterity of prog, but with the inclusion of waves of synths, the quartet’s compositions seamlessly transition through a varied sonic landscape ranging from intense and turbulent to contemplative and poignant. Buckle up and enjoy the ride! (www.godisanastronaut.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10