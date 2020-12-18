



Girlfriends Studio: The Criterion Collection

Web Exclusive

One of the pleasures of digging into older films is discovering movies that you’re not familiar with that are clear influences on films you love. Girlfriends, Claudia Weill’s 1978 indie about a twenty-something Jewish woman navigating professional, personal and romantic hurdles in New York City, is a clear antecedent to so much of the slice-of-life mumblecore that has dominated the indie scene of the last decade and a half. The film most indebted to it though, is the Noah Baumbach/Greta Gerwig 2012 collaboration Frances Ha, which borrows the preoccupations and structure of Girlfriends and updates it for a millennial audience.

A double feature of the two films would probably be instructive in the opposing attitudes and circumstances that faced boomers coming of age in the 1970s and millennials coming of age in the 2010s. Both Susan - the protagonist of Girlfriends, played by Melanie Mayron - and Frances are struggling artists who feel abandoned when their roomates/best friends move out and get married. The pacing of the two films makes for a great contrast between the levels of adulthood expected from young people of two different generations. In Girlfriends, Susan’s best friend Anne moves out of their Manhattan two-bedroom in the first ten minutes of the film, leaving Susan stuck paying both halves of the rent. In Frances Ha, her friend Sophie doesn’t get married and move in with her fiancé until almost the halfway point, at which point Frances can no longer afford their Brooklyn apartment.

Despite Susan’s arc of adulthood moving much faster than her 21st century counterpart, Girlfriends feels as fresh and relatable as anything made by Lena Dunham or Greta Gerwig in the last decade. Awkward hookups, sleeping on mattresses without bed frames, bullshitting your resume; all of it happened before and all of it will happen again. This was Claudia Weill’s first non-documentary feature and it shows. The characters and environments all have a lived in quality that feels authentic and textured, and the humor comes from character interaction and sly editing rather than wacky situations. Mayron is an absolute delight as Susan, all frizzy hair, crooked teeth and charming exuberance. Unlike the stars of most female coming of age films, Susan seems fairly secure as a person from the jump; she struggles against her circumstances not herself. Sure, she’s a dork who puts ice in her red wine and gets a silly haircut, but she’s also confident enough to go after what she wants, whether it’s an ill-advised relationship with an older rabbi or scoring an interview with the owner of a prestigious art gallery. She’s a blast to spend time with and with a film like this, that’s 90% of the point.

Like Baumbach, Weill drops us in and out of scenes and conversations, sometimes cutting away mid-conversation and eliding scenes that would be keystones of a more conventional film. The new blu-ray edition of Girlfriends digs deeper into her documentary roots, including two of her earlier shorts - Commuters and Joyce at 34 - among the supplements. Capturing the free-wheeling uncertainty that is life in NYC - this film feels like an antidote to the many New York films of the 1970s that depict it as a crime-ridden hellscape - Girlfriends is a lovely reminder that although fashion, rent and neighborhoods may change, day-to-day life is forever.

