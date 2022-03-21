Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova of The Swell Season at Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago, IL
Mar 21, 2022
Photography by Joshua Mellin
Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova reunited after more than a decade since playing their last shows as The Swell Season to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Academy Award winning movie Once. The short six-city, week-long tour, stopped in Chicago March 12, 2022 amidst the city’s early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, and green river dye, to play an immaculate set at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. We were there to capture the budding reunion. Check out the photos below.
