Thursday, October 14th, 2021  
Allie Dunn

Good As Gone

Porter Rose

Oct 14, 2021 By Austin Saalman


Despite her East Coast roots, New York native Allie Dunn sounds as though she was born and raised in her adopted hometown of Nashville. This, coupled with her sunny Laurel Canyon fascinations, renders her a purveyor of paradigmatic American music.

On her debut EP, Dunn delivers four solid and heartfelt personal explorations. An earnest exercise in modern mainstream country pop, as well as an informed throwback to its ’70s and ’80s incarnations, Good As Gone stands as one of the year’s most promising genre releases. Opener “Need Somebody” rushes past like the blurred centerline of I-60 that Dunn recalls, the track’s sonic range as vast as the highway’s reach across the American heartland.

The subsequent title track is easily the EP’s strongest effort, an absolutely riveting slice of confessional Americana, with Dunn making the most of her group, namely its percussionist’s rhythmic mastery. Her approach reflects the studio wizardry of the classic “Nashville sound” recordings, by which Dunn is most certainly moved. Her drawl drives the highway bound heartache of “Good as Gone,” Dunn proclaiming, “I’m a nomad/Know that/No man’s ever understood me.” Her rhyme schemes, especially here, are exceptional, their delivery bound closely to her melodies.

The lyrics of “Tom Petty” are at once critical of the romantic partner at whom they are aimed and celebratory of the track’s highly influential namesake. Once more, Dunn’s biting depiction of love on the rocks proves her a premier lyricist. Musically, the track takes a more rock-oriented approach, paying humble homage to the late musical Goliath.

“Do You Miss Me (NYC)” finds Dunn at her most introspective, her melancholy ode to her city of origin reflecting upon her recent departure for Tennessee. Revisiting the streets she once knew so well, Dunn inquires, “Do you miss me/New York City/When I’m here 1,000 miles away?” This closing ballad completes the musical experience while leaving the listener anticipating her future output.

Allie Dunn knows exactly what to do as an artist, and will likely master her respective genre sooner rather than later. Good As Gone is worth the praise it receives, and Dunn herself is an artist to watch. (www.alliedunn.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10

