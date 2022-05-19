



Good Boy Volume I Source Point Press Garrett Gunn and Christian Blanch

Web Exclusive

Merriam Webster defines homage as: “an expression of high regard; respect. Something that shows respect or attests to the worth or influence of another; tribute.” The comic book industry loves homages more than an audiophile loves a good turntable set-up. Case in point, Amazing Spider-Man #300. But what happens when an homage becomes a love letter? Good Boy from Source Point Press happens, that’s what!

Written by Garrett Gunn and Christian Blanch, Good Boy follows Flint Sparks, a canine mercenary hell-bent on revenge after his human Jon is gunned down. The action genre is a crowded one; regardless of medium, however, the ones that put a little more kibble in the bowl tend to stand out and demand you take notice. The entire creative team on this series does a great job playing off each other and creating a story that builds terrific characters and gives them an exceptional world to exist. Good Boy is of the quality that we’ve come to expect from Source Point Press. It reads like a heartfelt love letter to John Wick and has so much action packed into the panels that it would make James Cameron stand up and take notice.

In between Flint carrying out his plan of vengeance, Gunn and Blanch shower the reader with solid character-building that you can’t help but get behind. The book’s description alone does not do this series justice, as it might be unfairly relegated to be just “another action comic,” but I digress and will die on the hill when I say you should not sleep on this series. Flint is an absolute badass and can stand on his own four…err, two legs with any action hero on the shelves currently. Good Boy is more than bullets, blood, and revenge. It’s a solid story that deserves a spot in the log box. Volume 1 is available in collected format from Source Point Press. Good Boy #1 (vol. 2) hit comic shops this week. (www.sourcepointpress.com)

Author rating: 8/10