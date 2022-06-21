Graham Nash
Graham Nash: Live – Songs for Beginners / Wild Tales
For this live album, recorded in 2019, Graham Nash and his seven-piece band performed Nash’s first two solo albums in their entirety: 1971’s Songs for Beginners and ’74’s Wild Tales. Looking beyond his work as a former member of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and The Hollies, Graham Nash: Live – Songs for Beginners / Wild Tales revisits key albums in Nash’s catalog that propelled the solo career that continues to the present.
Nash inserted some topical touches to some of the more politically oriented lyrics. “I hope that Trump discovers what’s driving the people wild,” he sings in “Military Madness, while warning in “Chicago/We Can Change the World”: “Don’t ask Trump to help you/He’s going to turn the other ear.” While some lyrics were inspired by Nash’s personal life, songs such as “Better Days” and “Wounded Bird” explore themes that continue to have a universal reach for any listener.
With an excellent set of musicians that ably back him over the course of these two albums, Graham Nash: Live finds Nash in fine voice as he brings new life to earlier work that is well worth a fresh listen. (www.grahamnash.com)
Author rating: 7/10
