



The Districts Great American Painting Fat Possum

Web Exclusive

Like a dark-side version of The Killers, The Districts are back, ditching their grungy ballads for mostly pop-produced incisions on everything from gun violence to America’s violent, racist existence. Coming from a place of earnest heart, much of the urgency in the message flickers off among Interpol-esque over-production.

“Do It Over” touches the graceland wonder of scopic America, but ultimately drowns in production. The pre-chorus attempts to rise but doesn’t quite earn the horns-laced heaven it shoots for as vocalist/guitarist Rob Grote sings, “I only wanted to tell you a secret.” On “White Devil,” the band touches a rawness that is otherwise absent, employing post-punk influence on skittering guitar and blistering rhythm in a believable take down of “towers, ivory.” It’s equal parts New Wave and garage, and even features a dreamy breakdown.

With such important and epic thematic material, the band’s historically climactic builds and stream-of-conscious writing are sorely missed. But the record succeeds when it gets gritty and passionate. So much of the pain and anger that bursts forth at the hand of gratuitous violence is only found in small corners of this painting, hardly encompassing the message. (www.thedistrictsband.com)

Author rating: 5/10