



String Machine Hallelujah Hell Yeah! Know Hope

Web Exclusive

Earnestness can represent the difference between a good and a great album. An innate appeal runs through the work of a creative who believes wholeheartedly in what they create. That bucolic sheen of earnestness is at the core of Philly’s seven-piece outfit String Machine, and it runs through the very foundation of their latest record, Hallelujah Hell Yeah!.

Vocalist and guitarist David Beck went through one of his lowest periods in the lead-up to Hallelujah Hell Yeah!. As he describes, the record was created as a reaction to both the pandemic and to a recent breakup. From the first moments of the record, he fights the pull to retreat inward, cutting himself off from the world at large一“I wanna hide forever with my jaw taped shut/Paper cuts on my jotting hand.” Where on previous records he could be accused of hiding behind pretension and abstraction, Beck names and embraces his pain on this record, exploring the depths of grief, loss, guilt, and hopelessness.

Yet, that wounded undertone does little to blunt the album’s brilliant bombast. Even with the band’s most honest and confessional effort, the band is as far as you can get from stripped-back. Rather, String Machine pulls from the greatest maximalist impulses of 2000s indie rock and folk, recalling bands like Arcade Fire or Bright Eyes at their soaring heights. The band makes full use of all of its stage-filling line-up, with all seven members locking in together for some truly glorious moments. “Places to Hide,” the same opener that sees Beck wishing to flee from the world, ends on a note of poignant triumph as he declares “You got to hand it to me for making it this long/And I’m still hanging on.”

The tension between happiness and heartbreak runs throughout the record. Album highlight “Touring In January,” bares the anxieties, exhaustion, and precarious existence found while being on tour, yet defiantly declares “But it’s alright now/And I’m alright now/To be on the edge and out/With my soul out screaming.” Similarly, “Churn It Anew” sees Beck beg to break the blank numbness of depression and rediscover the excitement of life一“But the thrill is chased/From all these spaces/With sacred stones/And the scent of sages/And I just wanna know how it feels/To feel it again.” Hallelujah Hell Yeah! is the sort of album that basks in pure human emotion, be it joyous or downcast.

The band has a way of drawing out that same immaculate drama from nearly every track, all while cultivating their exploratory approach to songwriting. “Gales of Worry” intersperses a playfully psychedelic electronic element amidst its prominent string section while “Dark Morning (Magnetic)” ends the track with an all-out instrumental assault, verging on punk territory. “Eyes 4 Good” offers a jaunty piano-led highlight, punctuated by brilliant bursts of horns. The record’s multi-phased climax starts with “Soft Tyranny” as the band veers between drifting folk sections, energetic rock verses, a synth-laden interlude, and a dramatic rock opera finish.

Beck reportedly wrote “Touring In January” during a trip to the Poconos, standing atop a mountain and looking out over the vast expanse before him. Capturing a seemingly endless vista like that seems impossible, but on Hallelujah Hell Yeah! Beck and company encapsulate the hope and beauty of that moment, weaving it throughout their most triumphant work. For all of its downcast moments, the record is a dose of pure life-affirming optimism, launched to tremendous heights by its creators’ completely earnest joy. (www.stringmachine.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8/10