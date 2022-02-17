



Punch Brothers Hell on Church Street Nonesuch

Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

A tribute to Tony Rice’s Church Street Blues, Hell on Church Street is a respectfully tight work of bluegrass homage that contrasts shimmering harmonies with fragmented string lines to perfectly encompass Punch Brothers’ modern take on traditional acoustic structures. The band’s covers of covers all take on lives of their own, at times appearing as nebulous bluegrass cacophonies and then, in almost the same breath, crystalizing into stunningly harmonious folk arrangements worthy of the record’s storybook-like facade. Especially scintillating are the dextrous “Cattle in the Cane” and Chris Thile and company’s haunting, rustic take on Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” (www.punchbrothers.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10