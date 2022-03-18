



Family Cash Highly Peepable EP Self-Released

Web Exclusive



A satisfying follow-up to 2020’s Peep EP, Los Angeles indie outfit Family Cash’s Highly Peepable EP marks a turning point for the foursome of homegrown music aficionados and self-professed “nature heads.” An expansion upon the raw influences of the group’s previous sound, Highly Peepable, like the band itself, features no pretension or pompousness, just fun and honest creativity in synthesizing its distinctive vision with a sense of warm accessibility.

While at times reminiscent of Mirage Rock-era Band of Horses or even early My Morning Jacket, the group’s sound remains difficult to peg, as it cites a vast spectrum of musical influences, spanning from jazz to metal to R&B/soul to punk, country, and folk—something to be expected from a band with such intimate ties to Hollywood’s Amoeba Music, where some of its members met as employees back in the ’10s. In this spirit, Highly Peepable is at once an intriguing chronicle of the band’s further exploration of its roots and a utilization of its previously untapped potential.

Opening track “Walkin Out” expands upon the hard-edged punk and alt rock fusion prevalent on Peep, while “Mister,” still bearing some semblance to its predecessor, takes a more jagged approach, veering into a gritty garage rock revival sound. The band is especially skilled in rocking hard, as evidenced on these tracks, but, just as any talented group looking to persevere amidst the shifting scenery will, Family Cash throws the listener for a loop on the subsequent “Only for an Hour,” which is arguably Highly Peepable’s key inclusion.

Eschewing the previous tracks’ edgy aggression in favor of the dreamy jangle of old school indie, “Only for an Hour” is a moment of glory for Family Cash, vocalist/guitarist Max De Maria channeling his inner Ben Bridwell against a shimmering wall of pristine melody as familiar as it is otherworldly. The track also displays the group’s post-hardcore leanings, which, especially for a listener of that generation, is always refreshing. “Only for an Hour” boasts a striking video directed by Vinyl Williams (also the EP’s producer) whose backdrop, whether intentional or not, evokes Giulio Paradisi’s ’70s science fiction/horror film The Visitor.

Like its predecessor, the nostalgic “Too Long” stands as another example of the band’s evolution toward a more spacey, pop-oriented sound—“pop” being a term used loosely in Family Cash’s case. It is a desirably fresh entry, finding the band distinguishing itself ever more clearly from its peers. As evidenced most prominently on “Too Long,” De Maria, bassist Anthony Rodriquez, lead guitarist Josh Beavers, and drummer Austin Ash have mastered their craft, intricately yet organically positioning the sounds of their respective instruments to stand apart, while simultaneously contributing to the harmonious whole. This skill alone lends Family Cash the necessary appeal of a worthwhile band.

“Mistaken” marks a brief return to the stinging rock of the EP’s first two tracks, recalling Family Cash’s classic punk roots, with its boundless potential as a successful “guitar” band boldly highlighted. Finally, “Funny,” an “anthem against dumb and entitled anger,” summons a punkier Aha Shake Heartbreak-era Kings of Leon, effectively winding the EP down with a blast of artistic conviction. “I think [the track] has a lot to say about the ways in which people carry their short fuse around with them,” De Maria remarks. “My unlimited experiences with people who are mad about all the wrong things inspired ‘Funny,’ and I hope it doesn’t come off as criticizing madness or anger, as those are emotions that really fuel me and make me feel strong…however I think when people are indeed mad about really tiny things, they become easy to make fun of in their entitled behavior.”

Reflecting the band’s collective personality, the music of Highly Peepable is unvarnished and earthen, though never short of infectious hooks, and always indebted to nature, creating its own intriguing West Coast sound. “I believe at the end of the day,” De Maria reflects, “[Highly Peepable’s intended message] is one of finding the strength to speak out, speak up, and speak your truth and represent that truth in your day to day.”

“We’re not schemers,” he concludes, remarking upon Family Cash’s collective purpose. “We just want to have fun and make the best music that we can. We’ve played a lot of fun and interesting shows off the beaten path, reminding ourselves that the journey is the destination. But we still hope to play more and more interesting shows and develop our sound to be even more collaborative yet. I’m excited to see where we end up with it.”

Indeed, the listener has plenty of reason to experience excitement as well. The group is unique, its eclectic inspirations and sheer likability suggesting plenty of creative accomplishments to come, marking Family Cash as one of the year’s best emerging bands you’ve never heard of—well worth the consideration. (www.familycash.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10