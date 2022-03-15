 Photos: Hippo Campus & Jelani Aryeh at Webster Hall, NYC, March 2nd, 2022 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 15th, 2022  
Hippo Campus & Jelani Aryeh at Webster Hall, NYC, March 2nd, 2022,

Mar 14, 2022 By Annah Trunick Web Exclusive
Hippo Campus played a sold-out concert at New York City’s historic Webster Hall on March 2nd, 2022. The Minnesotan group played songs from their brand new album, LP3, as well as Good Dog, Bad Dreams (2021), which was released during the pandemic. The set included many of their older hits such as “Violet” and “Way It Goes.” Their current tour covers many cities across the United States and Western Europe, and more information can be found at hippocampus.band.

The opener on the tour is singer Jelani Aryeh. The San Diego native captivated the audience of New York City’s sold out Webster Hall in on March 2nd, 2022. The set included many of his most popular songs, such as “Daunt,” “Overexposed,” and “Marigold.”

Check out our photos of both sets below:




