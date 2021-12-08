



Thrice Horizons/East Epitaph

If you have followed Thrice’s burgeoning second act, you’ll know that the four-piece are in a time of great thriving, and this, their newest album, makes it clear that they have no intention of slowing down.

From the moment Dustin Kensrue’s poetic musings on the meaning of life are augmented with a sumptuous rhythm section groove on opening cut “The Color of the Sky,” we immediately know that we’re in for something special. As Kensrue continues to push and seek for new horizons “with each step I take,” so the band, always creative and shape-shifting throughout their career, are pushing the boundaries ever further.

It’s long been a lazy trope to call them “Radiohead for fans of heavy music.”’ Suffice it to say that any band dealing in the artistry and songwriting nuance of Thrice and managing to continually just flat-out rock is surely worthy of wide attention. “Buried in the Sun” is another track built on a gorgeous rhythm section groove, whilst “Still Life” has a chorus redolent with beautiful, dissonant power, but to pick highlights from a record of this majesty is to diminish the power of the whole. (www.thrice.net)

Author rating: 7.5/10