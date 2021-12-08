 Thrice: Horizons/East (Epitaph) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 8th, 2021  
Subscribe

Thrice

Horizons/East

Epitaph

Dec 08, 2021 Web Exclusive By Haydon Spenceley Bookmark and Share


If you have followed Thrice’s burgeoning second act, you’ll know that the four-piece are in a time of great thriving, and this, their newest album, makes it clear that they have no intention of slowing down.

From the moment Dustin Kensrue’s poetic musings on the meaning of life are augmented with a sumptuous rhythm section groove on opening cut “The Color of the Sky,” we immediately know that we’re in for something special. As Kensrue continues to push and seek for new horizons “with each step I take,” so the band, always creative and shape-shifting throughout their career, are pushing the boundaries ever further.

It’s long been a lazy trope to call them “Radiohead for fans of heavy music.”’ Suffice it to say that any band dealing in the artistry and songwriting nuance of Thrice and managing to continually just flat-out rock is surely worthy of wide attention. “Buried in the Sun” is another track built on a gorgeous rhythm section groove, whilst “Still Life” has a chorus redolent with beautiful, dissonant power, but to pick highlights from a record of this majesty is to diminish the power of the whole. (www.thrice.net)

Author rating: 7.5/10

Rate this album
Average reader rating: 7/10



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent