



PINS Hot Slick Haus of Pins

Web Exclusive

Manchester’s PINS return with their third album, Hot Slick, their first full release since 2015’s Wild Nights. It’s an album that lives up to its name as they take their post-punk sound, hurtle it across the dance floor, infuse it with a neon-noir shimmer, and produce their most consistent collection of songs to date.

Original members Faith Vern and guitarist Lois MacDonald are still at the helm alongside bassist Kyoko Swan as the band who, after the departure of their original rhythm section, hooked up with a number of collaborators including Jamie Hince (The Kills) and Fat White Family’s Nathan Saoudi.

Hot Slick sees the band expanding their musical palette without losing any of their edge, embracing a sound embellished with driving electronic beats and towering keyboard flourishes. The band’s chiming guitar sound is still there and throughout the album there’s a real sense of fun, freedom, and swagger.

Album opener “After Hours” sets the tone and is, according to the band “about what happens when the sun goes down, late nights, dark clubs, lust!” Previous single “Bad Girls Forever” is a driving propulsive anthem of solidarity and female empowerment. whilst “Ghosting” has the dynamic choppy strut of The Kills. Title track “Hot Slick” sounds like a dark dystopian disco take on Donna Summers’ “I Feel Love” whilst “Love You to Death” has undertones of the sleazy carnal sexuality of Suicide. Perhaps the album’s finest moment comes in the shape of “Read My Lips,” which is full of menacing, Goth-fused, propulsive glitter with electronic pop that the likes of Depeche Mode and LCD Soundsystem would die for.

PINS always seemed to be a band on the cusp of breaking into the mainstream. But in the streaming age, who really knows what a breakthrough even looks like these days? Perhaps a more tangible indicator of success is simply being in a position to carry on being creative and releasing music on your own terms. Hot Slick is the sound of a band enjoying themselves, having complete creative freedom, and doing things their way. (www.wearepins.co.uk)

Author rating: 8/10