



Girls Against Boys House of GVSB (25th Anniversary Edition) Touch and Go

Web Exclusive

Girls Against Boys formed out of the ashes of ’80s post-hardcore/Dischord legends Soulside (who were incredible but still underappreciated). Three-fourths of that band teamed with guitarist/producer Eli Janney to form GVSB and expand upon the noisy yet funky and stylish, but slightly dangerous sound Soulside had started to fiddle with on 1989’s swan song Hot Bodi-Gram (notably, the song “Kill” with future GVSB singer Scott McCloud taking vocals is like a GVSB track if one didn’t know better). Back when the band’s fourth album, House of GVSB, originally came out on Touch and Go in 1996, it generally got a pretty good reception, but some fans were nonplussed. In hindsight, it’s hard to see what they were complaining about as the original album is every bit as good, if not as better, than their immediate predecessors, 1994’s Cruise Yourself and 1993’s much-exalted Venus Luxure No. 1 Baby.

Originally announced in 2021 (the album’s actual 25th anniversary year) but not released until May of this year due to the usual COVID delays and whatnot, this 25th anniversary edition expands upon the original 12-song album with an additional 14 tracks. Not mere throwaways, the bonus tracks here are notably essential, including “Sexy Sam” (one of their finest moments), their take on the standard “My Funny Valentine,” and songs such as “Red Bar” and “Viva Roma Star” that could’ve easily fit on the proper album. This collection, quite simply, shows off one of the ’90s’ finest bands at the very top of their game. Kudos to Touch and Go for focusing a spotlight on this sometimes overlooked, but essential part of ’90s indie-rock history. (www.gvsb.com)

Author rating: 8/10