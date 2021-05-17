



Hannah Judge, who records under the name fanclubwallet, hails from a town that is rarely associated with bedroom pop: Canada’s small, riverside capital of Ottawa, Ontario. Despite that positional uniqueness, Judge’s style and voice aren’t entirely original, making her debut EP, Hurt is Boring, more of a derivative collection than a divergent standalone effort.

Produced while bedridden due to a pesky illness, Hurt is Boring features five bite-sized pop tracks complemented by idiosyncratic and honest lyrics. The lead single, “C’mon Be Cool,” is well-produced and catchy, but lacks sufficient depth. Similarly, the laterally twinkly (and exceptionally named) “Car Crash in G Major” and the jumpy, slidy “What’s Up?” are fun, but appear repetitive. The only real eye-opening moment comes on the illustriously open chorus of “Flew Away,” which is a spatial tonality that Judge should embrace more often.

All told, Hurt is Boring is by no means an unpleasant romp or a difficult listening experience. Instead, it passes by without much musical impact. Like so many in the bedroom pop space, Judge has a calming, lucious voice and a knack for creating compelling hooks, but those traits are found in oodles of other records. (www.fanclubwallet.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 6/10