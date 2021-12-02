



Slow Crush Hush Church Road

Web Exclusive

It’s been three years since Belgian quartet Slow Crush unleashed their glistening debut, Aurora. Nevertheless, if Hush is anything to go by, it was well worth the wait.

Having earned themselves a reputation as one of the most exciting new bands on the European underground circuit, Hush is the sound of Slow Crush realizing their avid potential. Fusing elements of shoegaze, post-rock, and metal into 10 exquisite pieces, Slow Crush have made a record that transcends genres in effortless fashion. The band prefer instead to focus on the key components—or should that be qualities—each of their four members bring to the party, as it were.

Whether it be the short sharp shocks provided by the incendiary likes of “Gloom” or “Swoon”, or the colossal behemoths perpetuating Hush in the shape of “Swivel”, “Lull,” or the ethereal title track, Slow Crush have conspired to make a record that’s bigger than its individual parts, and when assembled together, one that packs an almighty punch in doing so.

Comparisons to Deafheaven and Nightmare Air come thick and fast, most notably through singing bass player Isa Holliday’s vocals, which transform from whispers to screams at the drop of a hat. She is aided and abetted by the dueling guitar crescendos courtesy of Jelle Harde Ronsmans and Jeroen Jullet, while Frederik Meeuwis holds everything together in impeccable time behind the drumkit.

Slow Crush have delivered an album that should ensure they’re on every radar come the end of this year. (www.slowcrush.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7/10