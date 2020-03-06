



David Vincent with Joel McIver I Am Morbid Published by Jawbone Press

With I Am Morbid, David Vincent, bassist and singer for the death metal band Morbid Angel, shares his morbid story. The book is subtitled, “Ten Lessons Learned from Extreme Metal, Outlaw Country, and the Power of Self-Determination,” which makes I Am Morbid sound like a self-help book. This it is not. But throughout the 10 chapters herein (presumably the “ten lessons learned”), Vincent does aim to present a mix of personal philosophy and musical memoir. Each chapter ends with the lyrics to a few choice songs and commentary about each. Most of the book is, understandably, devoted to Morbid Angel, and despite the subtitle’s suggestion but probably to the appreciation of fans, the outlaw country talk is minimal.

It is interesting to see how Vincent discusses the struggle to maintain the anger appropriate to his extreme music once Morbid Angel got signed to a major label deal. Vincent muses on his brief break from the band in the late ’90s where he spent time as a cab driver. And his later day return to metal, after the aforementioned brief outlaw country stint, brings the book to a close. More for the devoted fan than the casual music book lover, I Am Morbid paints a nice black picture of Vincent and the extreme metal scene his band influenced.

(www.jawbonepress.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10