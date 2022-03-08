CMAT
If My Wife New I’d Be Dead
Mar 08, 2022
Dublin artist CMAT (aka Ciara Mary Alice Thompson—not to be confused with Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust) stated her ambition was to make an album that sounded something like “the Nolans making that record with Glen Campbell, which would go on to be covered by Paris Hilton.” Or maybe if Kate Bush had been inspired by Emmylou Harris rather than Emily Brontë? Well, maybe not quite. However what Thompson does share with Bush is a distinctive voice that, depending on how you react to it, could be a deciding factor in whether or not you enjoy her debut album, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead.
It gets off to a strong start with “Nashville,” in which Thompson declares, “I look and feel like Anna-Nicole/And that’s all I ever wanted.” “No More Virgos” flirts with electro-pop, whilst “Lonely” contains the line “Who needs God/When I have Robbie Williams?” A statement that would surely induce even the most piously devoted worshipper to flee church and embrace atheism?
It’s a witty and extremely likeable album full of fun and, despite a slight dip in the midsection, it certainly showcases Thompson’s humor and ear for soaring pop hooks. Nothing quite matches the splendour of previous singles “I Don’t Really Care for You” or “Every Bottle (Is My Boyfriend),” although “I Wanna Be a Cowboy, Baby!” which includes the memorable line “I feel bad ‘cause I didn’t cry/When someone I grew up with died/But I break down every time I’m on the scales” comes pretty darn close.
If you fancy a dose of escapist country-tinged pop with lyrics that range from witty, insightful, self-deprecating to plain daft, then CMAT is certainly your gal. If My Wife New I’d Be Dead is a promising debut from an artist who certainly knows how to craft a tune. (www.cmatbaby.com)
Author rating: 7/10
Average reader rating: 7/10
