



FUZZ III In the Red

Web Exclusive

If there’s one adjective that could be used to describe Ty Segall it would be “prolific.” Twelve solo albums, countless singles and EPs, and umpteen collaborations, along with playing in any number of bands since the mid-2000s, tells its own story. So it’s probably fair to add another at this point—“consistent”—as both his solo and collaborative works have rarely been anything other than exceptional music.

Which brings us onto III, the long awaited third album from FUZZ. Arguably the best known of Segall’s musical outfits and along with White Fence, the band most responsible for delivering his supreme range of talents to a wider audience. As with III’s two predecessors (2013’s FUZZ and its follow-up II two years later), the new LP sees Segall team up with Charles Moothart and Chad Ubovich for FUZZ’s first album in five years.

Never ones to reinvent the wheel or ever claim as such, FUZZ stick to the formula that made them one of the hottest properties in psych rock’s canon from the outset—the one major difference being Steve Albini’s input on production duties. With FUZZ and Segall in particular being a keen advocate of “keeping it real” when it comes to recording, Albini’s technical approach means III recreates the trio’s live sound as near as humanly possible with the emphasis on volume. Indeed, at the close of album midpoint, “Time Collapse,” one can even hear the amps crackle. No doubt coming up for air before their next sonic escapade.

Across the eight pieces that make up III, there’s a common theme, namely that of ingenuity. Each of FUZZ’s three players take their endeavors seriously, which makes for a musically dexterous record that’s technically flawless, if a little overwhelming in places. It probably goes without saying III is crying out to be played and heard live, if and when shows are allowed to happen again. Until that day finally comes, the recorded version will suffice.

Business as usual it is then! (www.intheredrecords.com/collections/fuzz)

Author rating: 7/10