



Lee Ranaldo In Virus Times

Embracing the comfort of simplicity was a necessity in the fall of 2020. An unobtrusive sonata for acoustic guitar would have provided a welcome 22 minutes of headspace from pre-election anxiety and pandemic chaos. Unfortunately, Lee Ranaldo’s composition has only just arrived. And I find myself wondering why the one-take noodle took over a year to release.

In Virus Times is about the environment in which it was performed rather than the musical properties. Recorded in the Sonic Youth alumnus’ Lower Manhattan loft in September 2020, incidental sounds trickle into the four-part improvised instrumental—the shuffle of clothing as Lee adjusts in his seat, a woman murmuring in the distance, a police siren whirring outside. This is what makes Ranaldo’s creation come alive—how it captures the mundane intimacy of quarantine quietude.

These pleasant interruptions are rare, however. The listener finds oneself wanting the constant background hum of the city or for an indistinct conversation to break out, for the concept to be taken further, for it to consume them.

“I wanted to hear the notes and chords ringing out, hanging in the air for a long time,” Ranaldo says in a press release. He achieves his aim, but an artificial reverb mars the natural resonance of his guitar, so that it sounds best when he is playing continuously. The piece starts strongly—the guitar work is most enjoyable in parts one and two, the latter containing the majority of these accidental sounds. But the momentum wanes during part three, as Ranaldo enters zen playtime, unthinkingly searching for natural harmonics up and down the fretboard.

In Virus Times isn’t going to be anyone’s release of the year, but it’s unfair to judge it by that criterion. The recording is a time capsule, cathartic for its creator and a candid audio tour through the living room of one of alternative music’s best ever guitarists. He just doesn’t sound like it here. (www.leeranaldo.com)

Author rating: 5/10