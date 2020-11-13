



Jesse Kivel Infinite Jess New Feelings

It has been a while since we last heard from Jesse Kivel. The musician is best known for his work in Kisses and Princeton, making catchy indie pop with his wife and his brother respectively. Kisses’ last album was in 2015 and, aside from his 2017 solo EP Content, Kivel has largely been devoting himself to his role as a parent and other side projects such as his work running a DJ collective. His debut solo LP, Infinite Jess, is the culmination of a years long recording process, but that deliberative pace results in the most substantial musical statement from Kivel in a long while, and one of his most personal works to date.

Kivel’s solo debut is perhaps less hook-filled and instantly catchy than the synth pop and disco flavor of Kisses. Yet, the heady atmospherics of Infinite Jess show greater depth to Kivel’s work and give space for a more vulnerable and honest vision of Kivel himself. The opener, “Burning Man,” uses its layers of guitars, vocal harmonies, and touches of piano to great effect, setting a tender mood. But, far from the actual event’s debauchery, Kivel’s imagined Burning Man experience is achingly empty and withdrawn. Other tracks, such as the gentle electronic pulse of “William,” have an expansive, shifting feel to them. The track blooms from a moody minimalist synth loop to a blissful indie pop instrumental finish, with guitars, glassy piano, and synths swirling in and out of the mix. Alongside producer Joey Genetti, Kivel crafts sound that is organic and intimate but filled with rich detail.

Kivel turns the album’s atmospheric bent into a playground to explore new sounds, giving the record a distinct identity apart from his other work. He inhabits a sonic space on tracks such as “Desert Moonlight” or “Northside” that balances his immutable ear for hooks with a spacious instrumental element. Outside of the hookier songs though, Kivel also expands what he tries in the studio, such as with the watery bass-led instrumental track “A Sharper Image” or the garbled vocal effects on “Perfecting the Art.” Though Infinite Jess may have been a long time in the making, the ability to record without expectation or overt pressure expands the vision and sense of adventure behind the sound of the record.

That sense of investment and craftsmanship within the record also extends to the songs themselves. Most notably, “Northside” and “R&D Kitchen” both are imbued with a distinct sense of place and nostalgic reverie. “R&D Kitchen” refers to a regular restaurant of choice for Kivel, creating a sanctuary from the constancy of a longtime haunt. On the other hand, “Northside” calls back to Kivel’s early years, using a drumbeat reminiscent of My Bloody Valentine’s “Soon” and a melody drawn from Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova,” refracted through time. It hits the same ineffable quality as Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979,” another wistful tribute to a simpler time.

Infinite Jess ends with a touching cover of Don McLean’s “Vincent,” a longtime favorite of Kivel’s, dating back to childhood. The instrumental cover is played on a solitary Wurlitzer as the waves crash on a Maine seashore. The arrangement is hazy and fractured, breaking from the original to instead conjure an incomplete, half-remembered melody. It is perhaps the best example of what Kivel does so well on the record. He fills the album with pieces of himself and the places that have built him in a way that is instantly captivating and entirely his own. Despite the long wait, the resulting work is the most honest reflection of Kivel’s inner world that he has yet put forth. (www.new-feelings.com)

Author rating: 8/10